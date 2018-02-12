La Sexta Noticias

#RoomForManchester: casas y hoteles ofrecen habitaciones a las víctimas del atentado en Manchester Arena

Tras el atentado en el estadio Manchester Arena, al acabar el concierto de la cantante estadounidense Ariana Grande, los ciudadanos se han volcado con las víctimas. Casas y hoteles cercanos al estadio han ofrecido habitaciones gratis a las víctimas a través de Twitter con el hashtag #RoomForManchester. Además, muchos taxistas se han acercado al recinto para ofrecer viajes, sin costes, a los afectados.

laSexta.com | Madrid | 12/02/2018

