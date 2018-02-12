RoomForManchester: casas y hoteles ofrecen habitaciones a las víctimas del atentado en Manchester Arena

Our hearts & prayers are with all of #Manchester this morning, following the devastating events of last night. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/XDKA5NTAVS— HI Manchester City (@HolidayInnMcr) 23 de mayo de 2017
#RoomForManchester is trending and people are offering lifts and rooms for the night for those in need 🙏🏽🙌🏽— Police Community (@PolComForum) 22 de mayo de 2017
@MENnewsdesk I have a sofa, floor, blankets and tea, 5 minutes from Arena for anyone in need #RoomForManchester— Rebecca Topham (@rebeccatophamx) 23 de mayo de 2017
It anyone's stranded in Manchester and need a place to stay let me know. #RoomForManchester— Sam Bentley (@itsSamBentley) 22 de mayo de 2017
Spare bed, 2 sofas, tea & chargers for anyone stuck in Manchester tonight. Outside centre but can pick up/drive home #roomformanchester— Rachael Mannion (@rachmannion89) 22 de mayo de 2017