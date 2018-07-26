Muere Liam Miller, exjugador del Manchester United, a los 36 años

El exjugador del Manchester United e internacional con la República de Irlanda Liam Miller ha fallecido a los 36 años tras serle diagnosticado un cáncer de páncreas el pasado mes de noviembre.

Miller, internacional en 21 ocasiones con la República de Irlanda, se inició en el Celtic de Glasgow como futbolista y también jugó en el Sunderland.

Varios equipos del fútbol británico han mostrado sus condolencias ante el trágico suceso, como el Manchester United y el Sunderland. También el Celtic de Glasgow, que mandó sus condolencias a los familiares y amigos del exjugador.

Everyone at #CelticFC is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former midfielder Liam Miller. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends at this time.

RIP Liam, YNWA. pic.twitter.com/vMkT1CtJ2m