Los 'Frozen Pants' inundan las calles de Minnesota

Los “Frozen Pants” son la nueva moda viral que arrasa en el norte de América, concretamente en Minnesota. Estos pantalones congelados se pueden encontrar en cualquier rincón de la ciudad y todo gracias a las temperaturas bajo cero que en esta época del año son constantes, día y noche. El autor de esta tendencia tiene que está haciendo más divertido el invierno en Minnesota es Tom Grotting, un vecino de la zona que comenzó con esta tradición en 2013. El resto de la comunidad se animó a seguir la moda y las esculturas se multiplicaron y se convirtieron en toda una tendencia y sobre todo, en un entretenimiento. El truco para esculpir las prendas y que queden tan realistas, es mojarlas con agua y rápidamente sacarlas al exterior, donde el termómetro no suele superar los -10 grados.

