Lance Armstrong visita a Jan Ullrich: "Le quiero"

Lance Armstrong ha visitado al ex ciclista Jan Ullrich tras el declive que está sufriendo en estos últimos tiempos. El ciclista estadounidense, a quien le quitaron por dopaje sus siete Tour de Francia, quiere ayudarle tras ser un competidor muy importante en su carrera deportiva: "Lo quiero"

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/BmoL5nZhegs/?utm_source=ig_embed|||So great to spend the day with this man. As many of y’all know, I love Jan Ulrich. He was such a special rival to me. He scared me, he motivated me, and truly brought out the best in me. Pure class on the bike. Fast forward to today and my friend is going through a rough patch. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity to come to Germany to spend a few days with him. Please keep Jan in all of your thoughts and prayers. He needs our support right now.]]

Una publicación compartida de Lance Armstrong (@lancearmstrong) el

Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 18/08/2018 a las 22:48 horas

