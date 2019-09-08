La cantante y actriz Demi Lovato ha querido mandar un mensaje reivindicativo subiendo a sus redes sociales una foto en bikini sin ningún tipo de retoque ni edición.

Tras admitir que otras fotos en las que aparece en bikini habían sido retocadas, la cantante de 27 años reconoce estar "muy cansada" de avergonzarse de su cuerpo y de tratar de encajar en el prototipo de belleza que la sociedad impone a las mujeres.

Así, tras su última recaída en la adicción a las drogas y al alcohol, Demi dice haber comenzado un "nuevo capítulo" en su vida. Ahora asegura que se va a preocupar por mostrarse "auténtica", en vez de "tratar de cumplir con los estándares de otra persona".

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/B2DLlZ4BfgP/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading|||This is my biggest fear. A photo of me in a bikini unedited. And guess what, it’s CELLULIT!!!! I’m just literally sooooo tired of being ashamed of my body, editing it (yes the other bikini pics were edited - and I hate that I did that but it’s the truth) so that others think I’m THEIR idea of what beautiful is, but it’s just not me. This is what I got. I want this new chapter in my life to be about being authentic to who I am rather than trying to meet someone else’s standards. So here’s me, unashamed, unafraid and proud to own a body that has fought through so much and will continue to amaze me when I hopefully give birth one day. It’s such a great feeling to be back in tv/film while not stressing myself with a strenuous workout schedule before 14 hour days, or depriving myself from a real birthday cake rather than opting for watermelon & whip cream with candles because I was terrified of REAL cake and was miserable on some crazy diet shit. Anyway, here’s me, RAW, REAL! And I love me. And you should love you too! Now back to the studio.. I’m working on an anthem.. 🙏🏼🙌🏼🤷🏻‍♀️ also. Just so everyone’s clear.. I’m not stoked on my appearance BUT I am appreciative of it and sometimes that’s the best I can do. I hope to inspire someone to appreciate their body today too. 💗 #nationalcelulliteday #celluLIT 🔥🔥🔥]]