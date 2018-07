"No somos sumisas", las mujeres musulmanas responden a David Cameron

Muslim women are not a problem that needs solving. #TraditionallySubmissive @David_Cameron pic.twitter.com/6IcG3cZSth

Example from @SukainaHirji for twitter storm TONIGHT, 6 -9pm. Real Muslim women. #TraditionallySubmissive pic.twitter.com/VMN796MKzE

@David_Cameron We shall lift up our sisters ourselves because we are not #TraditionallySubmissive pic.twitter.com/JFn9RIlNMT