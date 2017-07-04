Deportes

La doble vara de medir de las redes con los desnudos de Wozniacki y Ezekiel Elliott

Parece que algunos están más acostumbrados al desnudo femenino que al masculino en el deporte: lo vemos en la doble vara de medir con los desnudos de Wozniacki y Ezekiel Elliott en ESPN. "No necesitaba ver esto antes de desayunar", lamentó un tuitero con la foto del jugador de fútbol americano desnudo. Sin embargo, la tenista Wozniacki tuvo mejor acogida.

Redacción | Madrid | 04/07/2017

