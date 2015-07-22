La Sexta Noticias

ATAQUE A LA COMIDA ESPAÑOLA

España y Reino Unido, en guerra por las patatas bravas: un periodista británico cree que están "sobrevaloradas" y las redes arden

El periodista británico Ian Dunt criticó en Twitter la cocina española, afirmando que está "sobrevalorada", y definió las patatas bravas como "patatas chip con ketchup". Unas palabras que encendieron a las redes, iniciando un debate en el que intervino incluso el cocinero Alberto Chicote.
Un plato de patatas bravas
Un plato de patatas bravas | Cocinatis

"Ahora que vamos a la guerra contra España, hablemos de comidas sobrevaloradas", con este polémico tuit el periodista británico Ian Dunt comenzó un debate que ha encendido a las redes. Dunt no dudó en calificar a las patatas bravas como simples "patatas chip con ketchup".

Con humor y ironía fueron muchos los que no dudaron en contestar al periodista. Una de las respuestas le llegó del cocinero Alberto Chicote, que invitó a Dunt a acudir a su restaurante para comerse unas buenas bravas.

laSexta.com | Madrid | Actualizado el 22/07/2018 a las 11:06 horas

