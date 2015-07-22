España y Reino Unido, en guerra por las patatas bravas: un periodista británico cree que están "sobrevaloradas" y las redes arden

"Ahora que vamos a la guerra contra España, hablemos de comidas sobrevaloradas", con este polémico tuit el periodista británico Ian Dunt comenzó un debate que ha encendido a las redes. Dunt no dudó en calificar a las patatas bravas como simples "patatas chip con ketchup".

Now that we're going to war with the Spanish I can say that I always thought their food was overrated.

That patatas bravas thing is just chips and ketchup. They're not fooling anyone.

Con humor y ironía fueron muchos los que no dudaron en contestar al periodista. Una de las respuestas le llegó del cocinero Alberto Chicote, que invitó a Dunt a acudir a su restaurante para comerse unas buenas bravas.

@IanDunt Here you are. #Bravas as we cook in @PuertalsolMad, definetly much more than Chips and Ketchup.

Web you want, we wait you there. pic.twitter.com/b403bzJHyT