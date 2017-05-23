El mundo del deporte se solidariza con las víctimas del atentado de Mánchester

We are deeply shocked by last night’s terrible events at the Manchester Arena. Our thoughts and prayers go out to all those affected.— Manchester United (@ManUtd) 23 de mayo de 2017
It's with great sadness we hear of the terrible events at the Arena. Our hearts go out to all affected and to our city's emergency services.— Manchester City (@ManCity) 23 de mayo de 2017
UEFA is shocked by last night's attack in Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the families of those affected.— UEFA (@UEFA) 23 de mayo de 2017
From Amsterdam with love to Manchester. Our thoughts are with the victims and the loved ones of those affected.— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts and prayers are with everyone affected by last nights attack on this beautiful city. We will stand together in this dark hour ❤️— Jesse Lingard (@JesseLingard) 23 de mayo de 2017
Shocking events for this great city. My thoughts and prayers are with the families.— Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) 23 de mayo de 2017
Manchester, the city that welcomed us with open arms, we have no words. Our thoughts are with you. 💜— RSC Anderlecht (@rscanderlecht) 23 de mayo de 2017
Toutes nos pensées sont tournées ce matin vers les victimes et leurs familles. From Monaco with love to Manchester. 🙏— CHAMPIONS 🏆 (@AS_Monaco) 23 de mayo de 2017
Stay strong Manchester! All our thoughts are with the victims and everyone affected by yesterday's events.— AC Milan (@acmilan) 23 de mayo de 2017
Devastating news this morning. Thoughts and prayers are with all those affected.— Wayne Rooney (@WayneRooney) 23 de mayo de 2017
The thoughts of everyone at #lcfc are with those affected by last night's tragedy in Manchester.— Leicester City (@LCFC) 23 de mayo de 2017
My thoughts are with the victims and my sympathy is with the families... What a horrible attack on what were mainly children... #manchester pic.twitter.com/vnoDE4wcxH— Carlo Ancelotti (@MrAncelotti) 23 de mayo de 2017
El #SevillaFC expresa su más sentido pésame a los familiares y amigos de las víctimas del atentado de Manchester— Sevilla Fútbol Club (@SevillaFC) 23 de mayo de 2017
#WeStandTogether #Manchester pic.twitter.com/Yu7KEtTX4s— Wembley Stadium (@wembleystadium) 23 de mayo de 2017
How horrible... All my love for the victims and families. My heart is in #Manchester pic.twitter.com/TtDnoVBCma— Denis Suarez (@DenisSuarez6) 23 de mayo de 2017