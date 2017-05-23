Deportes

MÚLTIPLES REACCIONES

MÚLTIPLES REACCIONES

El mundo del deporte se solidariza con las víctimas del atentado de Mánchester

El atentado suicida acaecido en el Manchester Arena ha hecho que los deportistas se unan en sus plegarias. Los grandes equipos de la ciudad, el United y el City, han expresado sus condolencias junto a algunos de sus jugadores más emblemáticos.

Redacción | Madrid | 23/05/2017

Tags relacionados

Más noticias

Los mas vistos

¿verdad o fake?

DESMONTANDO MITOS

Gema Galán y Angy Fernández desmontan mitos de nuestra época

Categorías

Utilizamos cookies propias y de terceros para mejorar, recoger datos estadísticos y mostrarle publicidad relevante. Si continúa navegando, está aceptando su uso. Puede obtener más información o cambiar la configuración en política de cookies.