ROSTROS EN EL HIELO
ROSTROS EN EL HIELO
Aparecen bellos y misteriosos retratos en bloques de hielo del Ártico
Un surfero reconvertido en artista callejero dedica su vida a ilustrar bloques de hielo en el Ártico Canadiense. Las imágenes son realmente impactantes.
Seguro que te interesa
Sean Yoro decidió un día dedicarse al arte callejero. Comenzó pintando murales a nivel del agua y poco a poco fue experimentando nuevas formas de expresión. El artista consigue llegar a lugares casi inaccesibles gracias a su paddle board, que le ha permitido llevar a cabo un proyecto muy ambicioso: 'What if you fly'.
Esta iniciativa se basa en la búsqueda de equilibrio entre arte y naturaleza, que da como resultado unas imágenes realmente impactantes pintadas sobre hielo. Sin embargo, la técnica resultó realmente peligrosa, pues las posibilidades de caer al mar helado del Ártico Canadiense eran muy altas. Además, los dibujos tienen fecha de caducidad, ya que solo duran hasta que se derrite el hielo que sirve de lienzo.
Yoro pasó dos semanas en Nunavut, en la Isla Baffin, trabajando con gente local para llegar a aprender su cultura y el funcionamiento del medio ambiente local. Hasta encontró a su musa, una chica inuit que le habló de la rapidez con la que el cambio climático ha afectado a su comunidad. Esta chica es la que aparece en la mayoría de retratos.
El objetivo del autor es ser la 'voz visual' del cambio climático entre toda la información que tenemos sobre este tema. Aquí os dejamos un resumen de sus fotos y ojo con los espectaculares vídeos:
A frame grab from my recent expedition with @thenorthface The full film documents my time spent with the local Inuit people and the challenges of painting on melting ice sheets - Mahalo @natgeo for the support. Directed by the talented @renan_ozturk and @taylorfreesolo - Produced by @camp4collective and huge thanks to @paytenpurdy @rudy.le @unaapik @sarahmcnairlandry - Link in Bio for full film
Stoked on the release of my collaboration with @thenorthface This short film directed by the hugely talented @renan_ozturk and @taylorfreesolo documents our adventure into the arctic waters of Iqaluit, Nunavut to paint a mural // Produced by @camp4collective and huge thanks to @paytenpurdy @rudy.le @unaapik @sarahmcnairlandry // Link in Bio for full film
"A'o 'Ana II" Series of murals painted on a few of the thousands of icebergs freshly broken off from a nearby glacier. In the short time I was there, I witnessed the extreme melting rate first hand as the sound of ice cracking was a constant background noise while painting. Within a few weeks these murals will be gone, but for those who find them, I hope they ignite a sense of urgency, as they represent the millions of people in need of our help who are already being affected from the rising sea levels of Climate Change. See the full adventure at byhula.com
Stoked to be working with @thenorthface on an art expedition with the extremely talented crew @renan_ozturk @taylorfreesolo @rudy.le @paytenpurdy // Repost and photo from @renan_ozturk -- That's Sean Yoro (@the_hula), the tiny figure on a SUP board in the middle of an ice jam. The tide pushed all the loose sea ice up against the edge of the frozen pack, locking Sean into this puzzle maze of immovable frozen masses. He was searching for the perfect piece of ice for his next art installation. @rudy.le and I flew the drone over him to monitor as @taylorfreesolo and @paytenpurdy gave him beta over the radio as to how to paddle back to open water. Sean ended up hopping onto the ice with his board under arm and leaping from piece to piece until he could navigate out safely. Arctic frogger. - - Of all the @thenorthface expeditions I've been a part of, it's really exciting to be on one that involves the adventure of creating art in the ocean instead of summiting spikes peaks, and Sean's art has always been a product of interacting with the water. Here in Nunavit, it's the cultural as well as the physical environment that he is engaging with. We were lucky enough to meet Nunavut Inuk @unaapik (Jesse Mike), who is from Iqaluit and a passionate social advocate for the indigenous community. Jesse and Sean are collaborating on the piece. More to come! - - @camp4collective @radiantimages @sonyalpha @reddigitalcinema
Cool tide change captured by @Renan_Ozturk while we were scouting around Iqaluit for the right iceberg @TheNorthFace - - Tides of Iqaluit, Baffin Island. Day by day we are studying the pack ice for the perfect chuck for Sean Yoro's (@the_hula) art installation. We've learned that it will take a fine balance of wind, rain and sun to come together to make it happen in this outdoor studio of the north. #artinthearctic - - @thenorthface @rudy.le @taylorfreesolo @paytenpurdy @sonyalpha @radiantimages @switronix @angenieuxlenses