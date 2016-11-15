Sean Yoro decidió un día dedicarse al arte callejero. Comenzó pintando murales a nivel del agua y poco a poco fue experimentando nuevas formas de expresión. El artista consigue llegar a lugares casi inaccesibles gracias a su paddle board, que le ha permitido llevar a cabo un proyecto muy ambicioso: 'What if you fly'.

Esta iniciativa se basa en la búsqueda de equilibrio entre arte y naturaleza, que da como resultado unas imágenes realmente impactantes pintadas sobre hielo. Sin embargo, la técnica resultó realmente peligrosa, pues las posibilidades de caer al mar helado del Ártico Canadiense eran muy altas. Además, los dibujos tienen fecha de caducidad, ya que solo duran hasta que se derrite el hielo que sirve de lienzo.

Yoro pasó dos semanas en Nunavut, en la Isla Baffin, trabajando con gente local para llegar a aprender su cultura y el funcionamiento del medio ambiente local. Hasta encontró a su musa, una chica inuit que le habló de la rapidez con la que el cambio climático ha afectado a su comunidad. Esta chica es la que aparece en la mayoría de retratos.

El objetivo del autor es ser la 'voz visual' del cambio climático entre toda la información que tenemos sobre este tema. Aquí os dejamos un resumen de sus fotos y ojo con los espectaculares vídeos: