Después de pasar años publicando por redes sociales una fotografía de un plano cenital al día, el artista Benjamin Grant ha reunido todas en una publicación titulada 'Overview'. Para realizar estas imágenes, tuvo que aliarse con una empresa de satélites que le cedieran imágenes en vista de pájaro. De este modo, el autor pretende recrear el llamado "Efecto Overview", o lo que es lo mismo, la sensación que experimentan los astronautas cuando observan La Tierra desde el espacio durante un tiempo prolongado. Desde que lanzara el proyecto 'Daily Overview', este creador no ha parado hasta ver cumplido su sueño de dar a conocer al resto del mundo su visión de la fotografía. Este planteamiento se basa en la creencia de que al estar tan anclados a la tierra a veces nos olvidamos de apreciar la belleza de lo que hemos construido. Pero a la vez el proyecto nos muestra la otra cara de la moneda: estamos destruyendo el planeta Tierra. Os mostramos algunas de las fotografías más impactantes publicadas en las redes sociales del proyecto. Ojo, hay alguna de España que te sorprenderá:

Mount Fuji — an active stratovolcano is the tallest peak in Japan, rising 3,776 meters (12,389 feet). More at https://t.co/uOLtYCB1Le pic.twitter.com/qv6bQqKEBn — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 5 de noviembre de 2016

Over the next few days, ~60k people will head to Burning Man to construct Black Rock City - https://t.co/3f6His2oIf pic.twitter.com/R5BkO03Qsu — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 25 de agosto de 2016

Here’s one of my favorite images from the Where We Live chapter of “Overview” — Valparaíso, Chile | Learn more here: https://t.co/IkyCLUUxKY pic.twitter.com/47mIa2sr0I — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 30 de octubre de 2016

Plaça de Tetuan is a major square located in the Eixample district of Barcelona, Spain. Learn more here: https://t.co/A1fKF33tmN pic.twitter.com/hGAI4q0xHJ — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 11 de octubre de 2016

For everyone who pre-ordered “Overview” here is what you’ll be seeing on the back cover tomorrow! More info here: https://t.co/0q5MGQbmvZ pic.twitter.com/lmdugDCPDQ — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 24 de octubre de 2016

The Sydney Opera House hosts more than 1,500 shows each year. Read more about the building here: https://t.co/E6iMvagyXb pic.twitter.com/AXLGuCbpAY — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 20 de octubre de 2016

Niagara Falls refers to three waterfalls that straddle the border between Canada and the US. Learn more here: https://t.co/EV503sKrLD pic.twitter.com/3lzmQsr3Kl — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 3 de octubre de 2016

Check out this shot of the ocean pool at Mona Vale Beach, located in the suburbs of Sydney, Australia. Full post: https://t.co/MpDrqxarLC pic.twitter.com/aGtPKp1Yge — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 13 de octubre de 2016

The medina quarter in Marrakesh, Morocco is characterized by its winding, maze-like streets. Learn more here: https://t.co/Fn8BWHO7oR pic.twitter.com/uhRwT4Bv6V — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 29 de septiembre de 2016

The Great Pyramids of Giza are located on the outskirts of Cairo, Egypt. Learn more here: https://t.co/dFE703Qz9B pic.twitter.com/TZrFGlOJmH — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 6 de septiembre de 2016

With 8 turns in one block, Lombard Street in San Francisco is often called "the most crooked street in the world.” pic.twitter.com/KPOnxGq0XV — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 30 de agosto de 2016

The L’Eixample district in Valencia, Spain has a distinctive urban plan. Learn more here: https://t.co/U9PN78rEnW pic.twitter.com/FWmKobYWuT — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 17 de agosto de 2016

Fruit trees swirl on the hills of Huelva, Spain. See more here: https://t.co/z3NcmsPsmc pic.twitter.com/QTmrBJHey8 — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 5 de junio de 2016

Everglades National Park in Florida covers more than 1.5 million acres. Learn more here: https://t.co/z0m3EtRxhh pic.twitter.com/81Kc4Lk1Ru — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 17 de mayo de 2016

The Statue of Liberty from above, captured by Jeffrey Milstein. Learn more here: https://t.co/LmpTU5yCNu pic.twitter.com/zL1bXC1KZs — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 17 de abril de 2016

Can anyone help us understand why formations like this occur? (30.1331499, 48.892380) | IG: https://t.co/JXwJY3ZQpz pic.twitter.com/MPwX7oyWbT — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 9 de marzo de 2016

Yellowstone National Park was established on March 1, 1872. Here is the park's Grand Prismatic Spring pic.twitter.com/xy0c8rTAac — Daily Overview (@DOverview) 1 de marzo de 2016

Publicidad