Después de pasar años publicando por redes sociales una fotografía de un plano cenital al día, el artista Benjamin Grant ha reunido todas en una publicación titulada 'Overview'. Para realizar estas imágenes, tuvo que aliarse con una empresa de satélites que le cedieran imágenes en vista de pájaro. De este modo, el autor pretende recrear el llamado "Efecto Overview", o lo que es lo mismo, la sensación que experimentan los astronautas cuando observan La Tierra desde el espacio durante un tiempo prolongado.

Desde que lanzara el proyecto 'Daily Overview', este creador no ha parado hasta ver cumplido su sueño de dar a conocer al resto del mundo su visión de la fotografía. Este planteamiento se basa en la creencia de que al estar tan anclados a la tierra a veces nos olvidamos de apreciar la belleza de lo que hemos construido. Pero a la vez el proyecto nos muestra la otra cara de la moneda: estamos destruyendo el planeta Tierra.

Os mostramos algunas de las fotografías más impactantes publicadas en las redes sociales del proyecto. Ojo, hay alguna de España que te sorprenderá: