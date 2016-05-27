Twitter permitirá oír música de Spotify sin abandonar el timeline

Twitter anunció en su perfil oficial que los tuits con enlaces directos a canciones de Spotify permitirán escuchar parte del tema sin necesidad de salir de la cronología.
You'll want the volume up for this #SummertimeSoundtrack. Tweets with @Spotify tracks now play in your timeline! 🎧https://t.co/93avzwiQbs— Twitter (@twitter) 26 de mayo de 2016
Sin embargo, dichos enlaces, que el usuario verá a través de tarjetas de audio, solo permitirá reproducir 30 segundos de la canción.
Listen without leaving. Preview any Spotify track right here on Twitter. https://t.co/K8YM7ur4DG— Spotify (@Spotify) 26 de mayo de 2016
Para escuchar el tema completo, la mencionada tarjeta incorporará un botón que redirige a Spotify.