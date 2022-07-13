Mejores series
Lista completa de nominaciones a los Emmy 2022: 'Succession' y 'Ted Lasso' se reparten las nominaciones de los Emmy 2022 que incluyen 'El juego del calamar'
Mejor serie dramática
'Better Call Saul' (AMC)
'Euphoria' (HBO Max)
'Ozark' (Netflix)
'Severance' (Apple TV+)
'Squid Game' (Netflix)
'Stranger Things' (Netflix)
'Succession' (HBO Max)
'Yellowjackets' (Showtime)
Mejor serie de comedia
'Abbott Elementary' (Disney+)
'Barry' (HBO Max)
'Curb Your Enthusiasm' (HBO)
'Hacks' (HBO Max)
'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' (Prime Video)
'Only Murders In the Building' (Disney+)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
What We Do In The Shadows (FX)
Mejor miniserie
Dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Mejor actor principal en una serie dramática
Brian Cox, ('Succession')
Lee Jung-jae ('Squid Game')
Bob Odenkirk ('Better Call Saul')
Adam Scott ('Severance')
Jeremy Strong ('Succession')
Mejor actriz principal en una serie dramática
Jodie Comer ('Killing Eve')
Laura Linney ('Ozark')
Melanie Lynskey ('Yellowjackets')
Sandra Oh ('Killing Eve')
Reese Witherspoon ('The Morning Show')
Zendaya ('Euphoria')
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie dramática
Nicholas Braun ('Succession')
Billy Crudup ('The Morning Show')
Kieran Culkin ('Succession')
Park Hae-soo ('Squid Game')
Matthew Macfadyen ('Succession')
John Turturro, ('Severance')
Christopher Walken ('Severance')
Oh Yeong-su ('Squid Game')
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie dramática
Patricia Arquette ('Severance')
Julia Garner ('Ozark')
Jung Ho-yeon ('Squid Game')
Christina Ricci ('Yellowjackets')
Rhea Seehorn ('Better Call Saul')
J. Smith-Cameron ('Succession')
Sarah Snook ('Succession')
Sydney Sweeney ('Euphoria')
Mejor actor principal en una serie de comedia
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill Hader (Barry)
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Martin Short (Only Murders In the Building)
Steve Martin (Only Murders In the Building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Mejor actriz principal en una serie de comedia
Rachel Brosnahan ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Quinta Brunson ('Abbott Elementary')
Kaley Cuoco ('The Flight Attendant')
Elle Fanning ('The Great')
Issa Rae ('Insecure')
Jean Smart ('Hacks')
Mejor actor de reparto en una serie de comedia
Anthony Carrigan ('Barry')
Brett Goldstein ('Ted Lasso')
Toheeb Jimoh ('Ted Lasso')
Nick Mohammed ('Ted Lasso')
Tony Shalhoub ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Tyler James Williams ('Abbott Elementary')
Henry Winkler ('Barry')
Bowen Yang ('Saturday Night Live')
Mejor actriz de reparto en una serie de comedia
Alex Borstein ('The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel')
Hannah Einbinder ('Hacks')
Janelle James ('Abbott Elementary')
Kate McKinnon ('Saturday Night Live')
Sarah Niles ('Ted Lasso')
Sheryl Lee Ralph ('Abbott Elementary)'
Juno Temple ('Ted Lasso')
Hannah Waddingham ('Ted Lasso')
Mejor actor principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Colin Firth ('The Staircase')
Andrew Garfield ('Under the Banner of Heaven')
Oscar Isaac ('Scenes From a Marriage')
Michael Keaton ('Dopesick')
Himesh Patel ('Station Eleven')
Sebastian Stan ('Pam & Tommy')
Mejor actriz principal en una miniserie o película para televisión
Toni Collette ('The Staircase')
Julia Garner ('Inventing Anna')
Lily James ('Pam & Tommy')
Sarah Paulson ('American Crime Story')
Margaret Qualley ('MAID')
Amanda Seyfried ('The Dropout')
Mejor actor de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
Murray Bartlett ('The White Lotus')
Jake Lacy ('The White Lotus')
Will Poulter ('Dopesick')
Seth Rogen ('Pam & Tommy')
Peter Sarsgaard ('Dopesick')
Michael Stuhlbarg ('Dopesick')
Steve Zahn ('The White Lotus')
Mejor actriz de reparto en una miniserie o película para televisión
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)