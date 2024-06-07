Quedan horas para conocer qué programas, series y nombres propios han reinado en la televisión americana este año. Este sábado se desvelará el nombre de los premiados de los Daytime Emmy 2024, creados en 1978 para reconocer el contenido de la programación diurna de Estados Unidos. El evento, que se celebrará en el histórico hotel Westin Bonaventure de Los Angeles (California), permitirá dar a conocer al ganador de cada las 40 categorías. Por el momento se conoce el nombre de los nominados:1.Mejor serie dramática 'Neighbours''The Young and the Restless''The Bold and the Beautiful''General Hospital''Days of Our Lives''The Bay'2. Mejor actriz de reparto en serie dramática Linsey Godfrey. 'Days of Our Lives'Courtney Hope. 'The Young and the Restless'Emily O'Brien. 'Days of Our Lives'Jennifer Gareis. 'The Bold and the Beautiful'Allison Lanier. 'The Young and the Restless'3. Mejor actor de reparto en serie dramática Wally Kurth. 'Days of Our Lives'Robert Gossett. 'General Hospital'A Martinez. 'The Bay'Mike Manning. 'The Bay'Bryton James. 'The Young and the Restless'4. Mejor talk show 'Tamron Hall''Cambiando las tornas' con Robin Roberts'The Kelly Clarkson Show''The View''The Jennifer Hudson Show'5. Mejor programa legal o de juicios 'Hot Bench''We the People''Justice for the People With Judge Milian''La jueza Judy''The People's Court'6. Mejor actriz protagonista en serie dramática Cynthia Watros, en 'General Hospital'Annika Noelle, en 'The Bold and the Beautiful'Finola Hughes, en 'General Hospital'Tamara Braun, en 'Days of Our Lives'Katherine Kelly Lang, en 'The Bold and the Beautiful'Michelle Stafford, en 'The Young and the Restless' 7. Mejor actor protagonista en serie dramática John McCook, en 'The Bold and the Beautiful'Eric Braeden, en 'The Young and the Restless'Eric Martsolf, en 'Days of Our Lives'Thorsten Kaye, en 'The Bold and the Beautiful'Scott Clifton, en 'The Bold and the Beautiful' 8. Mejor presentador de talk show Whoopi Goldberg, en 'The View'Jerry O'Connell, en 'The Talk'Natalie Morales, en 'The Talk'Tamron Hall, en 'Tamron Hall'Kelly Ripa, en 'Live with Kelly and Ryan'Sunny Hostin, en 'The View'Kelly Clarkson, en 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'Alyssa Farah, en 'The View'Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, en 'The Talk'Sheryl Underwood, en 'The Talk' 9. Mejor equipo de guion 'The Young and the Restless''The Bold and the Beautiful''General Hospital''Days of Our Lives''The Bay' 10. Mejor programa de cocina 'Cena familiar''Be My Guest con Ina Garten''Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays''¿Qué estoy comiendo? Zooey Deschanel''Las recetas de Valerie' 11. Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática Guy Pearce en 'Neighbours'Alley Mills en 'General Hospital'Linden Ashby en 'The Young and the Restless'Ashley Jones en 'The Bold and the Beautiful'Dick Van Dyke en 'Days of Our Lives' 12. Mejor programa de estilo de vida 'Downey’s Dream Cars' (Max)'George to the Rescue' (NBC)'Growing Floret' (Magnolia Network)'Homegrown' (Magnolia Network)'Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones' (Netflix)13. Mejor equipo de dirección en serie dramática 'The Young and the Restless''The Bold and the Beautiful''General Hospital''Days of Our Lives''The Bay' 14. Noticias de entretenimiento 'Access Hollywood/Access Hollywood Weekend''Entertainment Tonight''Extra' 15. Mejor dirección musical sobresaliente 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild''Vivir 100 años: Los secretos de las zonas azules''Reinas de África: Njinga''Misterios de la fe''El templo del cine: 100 años del legendario Egyptian Theatre'16. Mejores títulos de entrada y diseño gráfico 'African Queens: Njinga' (Netflix)'Car Masters: Rust to Riches' (Netflix)'Searching for Soul Food' (Hulu)'Super Animals' (Syndicated)'Tex Mex Motors' (Netflix) 17. Canción original 'We're Home''Unexpected Truth''Shine' 18. Programa de arte y cultura popular 'Variety: Actors on Actors''El rey de los coleccionistas: Goldin Auctions''Off Script With The Hollywood Reporter''Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids''Working in the Theatre''Oprah and The Color Purple Journey'19. Mejor programa de viajes 'Mutual of Omaha's Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild''Guy's All-American Road Trip''Street Somm''El Avistador de Aves''Animales en primer plano con Bertie Gregory' 20. Mejor dirección de iluminación 'The Kelly Clarkson Show''General Hospital''The View''The Jennifer Hudson Show' 21. Mejor montaje de múltiples cámaras en serie 'Team Rubicon''TrueSouth''The Kelly Clarkson Show''Family Ingredients''The Wizard of Paws' 22. Montaje de una sola cámara en serie 'Vivir 100 años: Los secretos de las zonas azules''Reinas de África: Njinga''Searching for Soul Food''Oprah and The Color Purple Journey''Drive', con Swizz Beatz 23. Mejor casting en una serie dramática 'The Young and the Restless'''Reinas de África: Njinga''Start Up''General Hospital''Days of Our Lives' 24. Mejor programa instructivo 'Fixer to Fabulous''Fixer Upper: The Hotel''Hack My Home''Martha Gardens''Windy City Rehab' 25. Mejor programa educativo 'African Queens: Njinga''Harlem Globetrotters Play It Forward''Ireland Made with Love''Leveling Lincoln''What Really Happened: America’s Wild' 26. Mejor especial diurno 'Culture Quest: Ukraine''Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade''97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade''Recipe for Change: Celebrating Black Men''Unexpected' 27. Mejor programa de formato corto 'Catalyst''The Dads''Hollywood Atelier: Rob Pickens''How Una Pizza Napoletana Became the No.1 Ranked Pizza in the World''Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre' 28. Anfitrión culinario Lidia Bastianich. 25 años con Lidia: Un jubileo Valerie Bertinelli. Red de comida casera de ValerieEduardo Garcia. Big Sky Kitchen con Eduardo GarciaEmeril Lagasse. Emeril CocinaSophia Roe. Counter. Buddy Valastro. Leyendas de la Bifurcación 29. Personalidad diurna diaria Frank Caprio - Atrapado en ProvidenceKevin Frazier, Nischelle Turner, Matt Cohen, Cassie DiLaura, Denny Directo, Will Marfuggi, Rachel Smith - Entertainment TonightDeborah Norville, Steven Fabian, Lisa Guerrero, Ann Mercogliano, Jim Moret, Les Trent - Inside EditionRobert Hernandez, Star Jones - Divorce CourtJueza Judy Sheindlin, Whitney Kumar, Kevin Rasco, Sarah Rose - Judy, Jueza 30. Personalidad diurna no diaria Samantha BrownDerrick CampanaChristian CooperZoë François, Andrew ZimmernRed de alimentos Jet Tila 31. Mejor mezcla de sonido y vivo en vivo 'The Jennifer Hudson Show''The Kelly Clarkson Show''The Talk''Tamron Hall' 32. Mejor mezcla de sonido y vivo 'African Queens: Njinga''Downey’s Dream Cars''Drive with Swizz Beatz''Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones''Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre' 33. Mejor dirección de escenografía 'African Queens: Njinga''The Drew Barrymore Show''General Hospital''The Kelly Clarkson Show''The View''The Young and the Restless'34. Mejor estilismo 'African Queens: Njinga'''The Bold and the Beautiful''The Jennifer Hudson Show''Sherri'35. Mejor peluquería 'African Queens: Njinga''The Drew Barrymore Show''Sherri''The View''The Young and the Restless' 36. Mejor edición de sonido 'African Queens: Njinga''Downey’s Dream Cars''Drive with Swizz Beatz''Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones''Temple of Film: 100 Years of the Egyptian Theatre' 37. Mejor cinematografía 'African Queens: Njinga''Animals Up Close with Bertie Gregory''Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones''Living For The Dead''Oracles of God: The Story of the Old Testament'38. Mejor dirección técnica 'The Bold and the Beautiful''Days of our Lives''Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade''The Kelly Clarkson Show' 39. Mejor dirección para un programa diurno de no ficción multicámara 'Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade''The Drew Barrymore Show''The Kelly Clarkson Show''Turning The Tables with Robin Roberts''The View' 40. Mejor dirección para un programa diurno de no ficción de una sola cámara 'African Queens: Njinga''Billion Dollar Babies: The True Story of the Cabbage Patch Kids''Live to 100: Secrets of the Blue Zones''Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom Protecting the Wild''Searching for Soul Food''TrueSouth' Los premios que sí que se conocen antes de la gala son los que se otorgan a la trayectoria completa, que en este caso homenajeará a la actriz Melody Thomas Scott, al productor Edward J. Scott y a la presentadora de televisión pública y autora de libros de cocina Lidia Bastianich. Los tres recogerán su galardón en la 51ª edición anual. A qué hora son los Daytime Emmy 2024 El evento se retransmitirá en directo a partir de las 20:00h (hora local, la 01:00h de la madrugada del ya sábado 8 de junio) en la CBS y también bajo demanda en Paramount+.