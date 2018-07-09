Al Rojo Vivo Guerra Ucrania Transporte Crisis PP Momentos destacados Debate Informe Mongolia Entrevistas La Palma Noticias Te explicamos Antonio G. Ferreras EL EXMINISTRO DEL PSOE VALORA EL COMITÉ FEDERAL Miguel Sebastián: "El PSOE se está jugando su propia existencia" Para el exministro del PSOE Miguel Sebastián, el Comité Federal tiene mucha importancia, y debe tomar la vía de pactar la gestora y la fecha de un nuevo congreso. Twitter Facebook Whatsapp Telegram Mail laSexta.com Madrid Publicado: Lunes, 09 julio, 2018 16:41 laSexta / Programas / Al Rojo Vivo / Entrevistas Tags relacionados Miguel Sebastián Comité Federal PSOE Al Rojo Vivo PSOE