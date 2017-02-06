RECAUDA DINERO PARA ORGANIZACIONES QUE AYUDAN A GENTE CON TRASTORNOS ALIMENTICIOS
Una joven inglesa muestra su increíble recuperación tras más de 10 años sufriendo anorexia
Connie Inglis, una joven de Leeds, ha estado usando su página Instagram para difundir un mensaje de positividad corporal desde 2016. La joven lleva más de 10 años luchando contra la anorexia y ha querido demostrar a sus seguidores que todo el posible.
Connie utiliza su página como una herramienta para ayudar en su recuperación de la anorexia y compartir regularmente mensajes inspiradores para promover el amor propio.
Y ahora, la Sra. Inglis ha publicado una fotografía donde compara su peor momento, y ya recuperada con este texto de acompañamiento:
"Mucha gente me pregunta cómo lo hice. Cómo me recuperé tan rápido... la verdad es que no lo hice. Un trastorno alimentario es engañoso y horrible. Te atrae y te hace creer que no serías nada sin él, no sobrevivirías sin él. Solía creer que mi enfermedad era mi mejor amigo pero todo lo que siempre quiso hacer era matarme. Después de 10 años finalmente decidí que amaba a mi familia y amigos más que mi enfermedad. Decidí que no tenía la culpa de todo lo que había sucedido. ¡Decidí que merecía ser feliz! Si todavía estás luchando estoy contigo a cada paso del camino. Si has estado pasando por esto durante toda la vida y te sientes inútil cuando ves que los demás mejoran, te entiendo completamente."
A lot of people have asking me how I did it. How I recovered so fast... the truth is, I didn't. An eating disorder is deceptive and horrible. It lures you in and makes you believe that you'd be nothing without it, you wouldn't survive without it. I used to believe my ed was my best friend but all it ever wanted to do was kill me. In the picture on the left I was 13 and had already been struggling for a long time. 💜 There are 8 years between these photos and in that time I have weight restored and relapsed countless times. I have tormented myself mentally and physically. I told myself I was horrible and unworthy of happiness. I have hated my body. I have starved it, I have hurt it, I have left unmeasurable damage. THIS IS NOT MY LIFE ANYMORE!! After 10 years I finally decided I loved my family and friends more than my illness. I decided that I wasn't to blame for everything that had happened. I decided that I deserved to be happy!!! So I finally let go... 💜 If your still struggling I am with you every step of the way. If you've been going through this for lifetimes and feel useless when you see others getting better, I completely understand. If you feel like your Ed is still taking care of you, I understand but I promise there are better things out there!!! If your not taken seriously because you don't fit into the typical anorexia box, your struggles are worthy and you deserve to be helped!!! If your turned away because of you weight, skin colour or gender, FIGHT LIKE HELL!! You deserve to be heard!!! 💜 I'm not telling you this for sympathy or to diminish anyone's struggles!! Everyone's struggles are valid!! But I want you to know that it is possible!! Yes I still have bad days. I still struggle but I'm stronger now and know that I deserve to be happy! Keep going, it's going to be the hardest thing you ever do but it's so worth it! Fight like hell and I'll be fighting with you!! #positivebeatsperfect
