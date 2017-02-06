Connie utiliza su página como una herramienta para ayudar en su recuperación de la anorexia y compartir regularmente mensajes inspiradores para promover el amor propio.

Y ahora, la Sra. Inglis ha publicado una fotografía donde compara su peor momento, y ya recuperada con este texto de acompañamiento:

"Mucha gente me pregunta cómo lo hice. Cómo me recuperé tan rápido... la verdad es que no lo hice. Un trastorno alimentario es engañoso y horrible. Te atrae y te hace creer que no serías nada sin él, no sobrevivirías sin él. Solía creer que mi enfermedad era mi mejor amigo pero todo lo que siempre quiso hacer era matarme. Después de 10 años finalmente decidí que amaba a mi familia y amigos más que mi enfermedad. Decidí que no tenía la culpa de todo lo que había sucedido. ¡Decidí que merecía ser feliz! Si todavía estás luchando estoy contigo a cada paso del camino. Si has estado pasando por esto durante toda la vida y te sientes inútil cuando ves que los demás mejoran, te entiendo completamente."