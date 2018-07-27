EL DELANTERO HA DEJADO UN MENSAJE PARA SU YA EX ENTRENADOR
Vardy: "Es completamente falso que yo estuviera involucrado en el despido de Ranieri"
Muchos han sido y son los rumores que señalan a ciertos jugadores del Leicester como los responsables del despido de Claudio Ranieri. Uno de ellos es Jamie Vardy, y para acallarlos ha escrito un mensaje de despedida hacia su entrenador en el que deja claro que él no ha hecho nada. "¡Claudio tiene y tendrá siempre mi respeto! Le deseo lo mejor para el futuro", afirma.
I must have written and deleted my words to this post a stupid amount of times! I owed Claudio to find the right and appropriate words! Claudio has and always will have my complete respect! What we achieved together and as a team was the impossible! He believed in me when many didn't and for that I owe him my eternal gratitude. There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this is completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful! The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly and will do our best to rectify. I wish Claudio the very very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank You Claudio for everything.
redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 27/07/2018 a las 04:08 horas
