EL LIVERPOOL PERDIÓ 3-1 ANTE EL REAL MADRID

Karius, tras sus errores en la final de Champions: "No he podido dormir, las imágenes vienen a mi cabeza"

Si Gareth Bale fue el protagonista para bien de la final de Champions entre Real Madrid y Liverpool, Loris Karius fue lo mismo pero para mal. El portero alemán de los 'reds' falló en dos de los tres tantos madridistas, y reconoce en su Twitter que lo está pasando bien. "Me gustaría volver atrás en el tiempo pero no es posible", dice.

redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 26/07/2018 a las 21:45 horas

