Rosalía, Calvin Harris y Kendrick Lamar
Primavera Sound 2023: horario y fechas de los conciertos en Barcelona y Madrid
El Primavera Sound 2023 ya está aquí esta edición será más grande que nunca al celebrarse en las dos ciudades más grandes de España: Madrid y Barcelona. El festival de música que tradicionalmente se había celebrado en Barcelona, amplía sus recintos y gran parte de los artistas que actúan primero en Barcelona como Rosalía, Blur o Depeche Mode actúan en la capital, unos días más tarde. No obstante, algunos artistas se subirán al escenario de forma exclusiva en una ciudad u otra como Ghost, en Barcelona o Bad Gyal, en Madrid.
Entre el 31 de mayo y el 4 de junio, se celebran los conciertos en Barcelona y los Pet Shop Boys inauguran el festival con un concierto totalmente gratis en el Parc del Forum, mientras que los cabezas de cartel harán vibrar Arganda del Rey el siguiente fin de semana, desde el 7 al 11 de junio y el mismo día 7 también habrá el mismo concierto gratuito en el Estadio Civitatis Metropolitano para dar el pistoletazo de salida de la primera cita madrileña.
Gran parte del público ya habrá adquirido su entrada para el festival, de hecho, los boletos para la cita en Barcelona están totalmente agotados, pero aquellos que quieran presenciar artistas de la talla de Kendrick Lamar en Madrid y no tengan acceso, aún están a tiempo. En la página oficial del Primavera Sound están a la venta los pases de día y para las tres jornadas y el precio oscila entre los 125 euros (o un 93 euros para los clientes del Banco Santander) para la entrada estándar de un solo día y 545 euros para una entrada VIP para todo el festival.
Estos son todos los horario y fechas de los conciertos en Barcelona y en Madrid
Primavera Sound en Barcelona
Jueves 1 de junio
Escenario Amazon Music
- Antònim: 16:00 horas
- Joe Crepúsculo: 17:50 horas
- Ghost: 19:35 horas
- Rema: 21:55 horas
- Alison Goldfrapp: 23:55 horas
- DARKSIDE: 02:05 horas
Escenario Auditorio Santander
- Emeralds: 18:20 horas
- Come: 19:50 horas
- Boris: 21:30 horas
Escenario Barcelona Sona by Estrella Damm
- Stein b2b Formica:17:55 horas
- Santa Eulàlia:19:35 horas
- Nahoomie: 21:45 horas
- Miqui Puig DJ: horas 23:50
Escenario Boiler Room x Cupra
- NPLGNN live: 18:00 horas
- Iration Steppas: 19:00 horas
- EUROPEAN305: 20:00 horas
- Mellow & Sleazy: 21:00 horas
- Kikelomo: 22:00 horas
- Ok Williams: 23:00 horas
- S-candalo: 00:00 horas
- Avalon Emerson: 01:00 horas
- TRA TRA TRAX SOUND SISTEMA: 02:00 horas
Escenario Cupra
- Júlia Colom: 17:10 horas
- flowerovlove: 18:50
- Pusha T: 20:45
- Perfume: 22:55
- Loyle Carner: 00:55
- Folamour: 04:05
Escenario Dice
- joe unknown: 17:15 horas
- Built To Spill: 18:50 horas
- OFF!: 20:50 horas
- Amenra: 22:50 horas
- Machine Girl: 01:05 horas
- ascendant vierge: 03:10 horas
Escenario Estrella Damm
- Black Country, New Road: 18:00 horas
- Turnstile: 20:20 horas
- New Order: 23:05 horas
- Blur: 02:05 horas
Escenarios Night Pro
- Dagger Moth (IT): 16:00 horas
- Guatemala (IT): 17:15 horas
- Vale Castillo (CL): 18:30 horas
- European Vampire (IT): 19:45 horas
- elmalamia (CL): 21:00 horas
- RIP (IT): 22:15 horas
Escenario Pull&Bear
- Shannen SP B2B Joe Cotch: 17:35 horas
- Isabella Lovestory: 19:35 horas
- Verraco: 20:20 horas
- Rhyw: 21:50 horas
- Juliana Huxtable B2B Jasss: 22:50 horas
- Karenn: 00:50 horas
- CHICA Gang: 02:20 horas
- Brutalismus 3000: 04:20 horas
Escenario Ron Brugal
- Heather: 17:05 horas
- Yard Act: 18:50 horas
- Red Velvet: 20:45 horas
- Central Cee: 22:55 horas
- Le Tigre: 01:05 horas
- The Comet Is Coming: 04:05 horas
Escenario Santander
- Alex G: 19:00 horas
- NxWORRIES (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge): 21:35 horas
- Halsey: 00:30 horas
Escenario Stone Island at the Warehouse:
- Salamanda: 22:00 horas
- Heinali: 23:05 horas
- Slauson Malone 1: 00:10 horas
- Blackhaine: 01:15 horas
- Abadir & Hogir live: 02:20 horas
- Jana Rush: 03:25 horas
Escenario The Vision by Pull&Bear
- Noia: 18:00 horas
- Chaqueta De Chándal: 19:25 horas
- Gallus: 20:50 horas
- Blondshell: 22:05 horas
- Dorian Concept: 23:25 horas
- Numero Group DJ: 00:55 horas
Jueves 2 de junio
Escenario Amazon Music
- Carlota Flâneur: 16:00 horas
- Julia Jacklin: 18:00 horas
- Sparks: 19:55 horas
- Four Tet: 22:05 horas
- Christine and the Queens: 00:25 horas
- Mora: 02:45 horas
Escenario Aperol Island of Joy
- Amore: 18:45
- Comic Sans: 20:05
- Selva Nua: 21:20
- Ciutat: 22:45
- TMATNB: 23:55
Escenario Auditorio Santander
- Israel Fernández y Diego del Morao: 16:30 horas
- Beth Orton: 18:00 horas
- Julia Holter: 19:30 horas
- Swans: 21:30 horas
Escenario Barcelona Sona by Estrella Damm
- Rob Maart: 17:55 horas
- Vonvon: 19:35 horas
- Tamarindo: 21:45 horas
Escenario Boiler Room x Cupra
- Ikram Bouloum: 18:00 horas
- Yves Tumor (DJ Set): 19:00 horas
- Jon K: 20:00 horas
- VHOOR: 21:00 horas
- DJ Babatr: 22:00 horas
- Crystallmess: 23:00 horas
- CCL: 00:00 horas
- Mura Masa (DJ Set): 01:00 horas
- MUSA XXL x TORO: 02:00 horas
Escenario Cupra
- Bala: 17:15 horas
- The Delgados: 18:50 horas
- The Moldy Peaches: 20:55 horas
- Bad Religion: 23:25 horas
- Yves Tumor: 01:45 horas
- VTSS B2B LSDXOXO: 04:00 horas
Escenario Dice
- The Beths: 17:15 horas
- Shellac: 18:50 horas
- Karate: 20:50 horas
- Nation of Language: 23:10 horas
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu: 01:30 horas
- Lebanon Hanover: 03:45 horas
Escenario Estrella Damm
- Los Hacheros: 18:00 horas
- Baby Keem: 20:00 horas
- Kendrick Lamar: 23:00 horas
- Skrillex: 02:00 horas
Escenario Night Pro
- Ibiza Pareo (AR): 16:00 horas
- Rubberband (HK): 17:00 horas
- Lilium (TW): 18:30 horas
- ATZUR (AT): 19:45 horas
- Farce (AT): 21:00 horas
- Chunyan (TW): 22:15 horas
Escenario Plenitude
- NIÑA COYOTE eta CHICO TORNADO: 16:35 horas
- Soul Glo: 18:00 horas
- Gabriels: 19:55 horas
- Alvvays: 22:10 horas
- Goat Girl: 00:30 horas
- Unwound: 02:45 horas
- TSHA: 04:45 horas
Escenario Pull&Bear
- Velmondo:17:50 horas
- Maddy Maia b2b Tottie: 18:50 horas
- Nazira: 20:20 horas
- GiGi FM: 21:50 horas
- Voices from The Lake: 23:20 horas
- The Soft Pink Truth Live: 00:35 horas
- John Talabot: 01:20 horas
- Daphni: 04:05 horas
Escenario Ron Brugal
- Cavetown: 18:50 horas
- Avalon Emerson & The Charm: 20:55 horas
- The Wedding Present: 23:25 horas
- Trueno: 01:45 horas
- Channel Tres: 04:15 horas
Escenario Santander
- Japanese Breakfast: 18:50 horas
- Depeche Mode: 21:10 horas
- Fred again..:00:30 horas
Escenario Stone Island Sound at the Warehouse - PAN 15 anniversary Showcase
- TONGUE IN MIND (Juliana Huxtable & Joe Rinaldo Heffernan): 22:00 horas
- Honour: 22:50
- Low Jack x Lala &Ce live + guest: 23:40 horas
- Tzusing: 00:45 horas
- upsammy: 02:20 horas
- Bill Kouligas: 03:55 horas
Escenario The Vision by Pull&Bear
- Casero: 18:00 horas
- The Wedding Present: 19:25 horas
- Tomberlin: 20:50 horas
- Japanese Breakfast: 22:05 horas
- Enamorados: 23:25 horas
- DJ Playero: 00:55 horas
Sábado 3 de junio
Escenario Amazon Music
- Desert: 16:00 horas
- Wednesday: 18:05 horas
- My Morning Jacket: 19:55 horas
- The War On Drugs: 22:10 horas
- Måneskin: 00:40 horas
- Charlotte de Witte: 03:00 horas
Escenario Aperol Island of Joy
- Galgo Lento: 18:45 horas
- Yudi Saint X: 20:05 horas
- Morreo: 21:20 horas
- Antònim: 22:45 horas
- Enry-K (DJ Set): 23:55 horas
Auditorio Santander
- Núria Graham: 16:30 horas
- James Ellis Ford: 18:00 horas
- John Cale: 19:30 horas
- Laurie Anderson: 21:30 horas
Escenario Barcelona Sona by Estrella Damm
- Santoral Disco: 17:55 horas
- Iets Anders: 19:35 horas
- Tropikal Rockers: 21:45 horas
Escenario Boiler Room x Cupra
- Jehia: 18:00 horas
- DjSport: 19:00 horas
- Akanbi: 20:00 horas
- Physical Theraphy: 21:00 horas
- LustSickPuppy: 23:00 horas
- Drazzit: 00:00 horas
- LA CREOLE: 01:00 horas
Escenario Cupra
- TWIN: 17:15 horas
- Holly Humberstone: 18:55 horas
- Maggie Rogers: 21:05 horas
- Nia Archives: 23:30 horas
- Two Shell: 01:55 horas
- DJ Coco: 04:50 horas
Escenario Dice
- bar italia: 17:15 horas
- Villano Antillano: 18:50 horas
- Gaz Coombes: 21:05 horas
- Jockstrap: 23:20 horas
- Gilla Band: 01:50 horas
- Los Ganglios: 03:55 horas
Escenario Estrella Damm
- Grupo de Expertos Solynieve: 18:00 horas
- Sevdaliza: 20:00 horas
- Caroline Polachek: 22:45 horas
- Rosalía: 02:00 horas
Escenario Night Pro
- DEM MOB (AU): 17:15 horas
- Proteins of Magic: (NZ)18:30 horas
- PRINS (NZ): 19:45 horas
- Monikaze (LT): 21:00 horas
- Dirtytwo (SW): 22:15 horas
Escenario Plenitude
- Alissic: 16:35 horas
- Judeline: 18:00 horas
- be your own PET: 19:50 horas
- Tokischa: 22:10 horas
- Liturgy: 00:40 horas
- DJ Playero: 02:55 horas
- Overmono: 04:45 horas
Escenario Pull&Bear
- Wooden Wisdom (Elijah Wood/Zach Cowie) + DJ Fitz: 18:45 horas
- Anish Kumar: 20:45 horas
- DJ Storm 22:15 horas
- Josey Rebelle 23:45 horas
- Pional 01:45 horas
- Jayda G: 04:00 horas
Escenario Ron Brugal
- DOMi & JD BECK: 17:00 horas
- Surf Curse: 18:55 horas
- The Voidz: 21:05 horas
- Kelela: 23:35 horas
- Death Grips: 01:55 horas
- JPEGMAFIA: 04:25 horas
Escenario Santander
- Arlo Parks: 19:00 horas
- St. Vincent: 21:15 horas
- Calvin Harris: 00:15 horas
Escenario Stone Island Sound Warehouse - HIVERN DISCS SHOWCASES
- Ubaldo: 22:00 horas
- Oriana B2B Melina Serser: 22:50 horas
- The Drift Institute: 23:40 horas
- Om Unit (Acid Dub Studies live): 00:45 horas
- Mala DJ: 01:50 horas
- CCL: 03:25 horas
Escenario The Vision by Pull&Bear
- Heal: 18:00 horas
- Molly Payton: 19:25 horas
- Soyuz: 20:50 horas
- Del Water Gap: 22:05 horas
- L'Hereu Escampa: 23:25 horas
- Unai Muguruza: 00:55 horas
Primavera Sound en Madrid
Jueves 8 de junio
Escenario Amazon Music
- Terno Rei: 16:30 horas
- Joe Crepúsculo: 18:00 horas
- Sparks: 19:40 horas
- Rema: 21:45 horas
- DARKSIDE: 00:00 horas
- Alison Goldfrapp: 2:30 horas
- Emeralds: 12:00 horas
- Boris: 13:30 horas
Escenario Boiler Room x Cupra:
- Beatrix Weapons: 18:00 horas
- Safety Trance: 19:15 horas
- DJ Babatr: 20:30 horas
- Vhoor: 22:00 horas
- Ojoo Gyal: 23:15 horas
- Deli Girls: 00:15 horas
- 99GINGER: 1:00 horas
Escenario Cupra:
- Júlia Colom: 17:10 horas
- flowerovlove: 18:55 horas
- Pusha T: 20:45 horas
- Perfume: 23:00 horas
- Loyle Carner: 01:15 horas
- Folamour: 3:30 horas
Escenario Dice At The Warehuse:
- Salamanda: 22:00 horas
- Heinali: 23:05 horas
- Slauson Malone 1: 00:10 horas
- Blackhaine: 1:15 horas
- ABADIR live: 2:20 horas
- Jana Rush: 3:25 horas
Escenario Estrella Damm:
- Black Country, New Road: 18:00 horas
- Turnstile: 20:20 horas
- New Order: 23:05 horas
- Blur: 2:05 horas
Escenario Madrid Suena by Estrella Damm:
- Teemon & Poomba: 17:55 horas
- CRKS290: 19:35 horas
- UMAMI: 21:45 horas
- Cabiria: 16:35 horas
- Blondshell: 18:00 horas
- Sudan Archives: 19:40 horas
- PinkPantheress: 21:50 horas
- Self Esteem: 23:55 horas
- Drain Gang: 02:10 horas
- Hudson Mohawke: 04:15 horas
Escenario Pull&Bear:
- Shannen SP B2B Joe Cotch: 18:00 horas
- Isabella Lovestory: 20:00 horas
- Verraco: 20:45 horas
- Rhyw: 22:15 horas
- Juliana Huxtable B2B Jasss: 23:15 horas
- Karenn: 01:15 horas
- Brutalismus 3000: 2:45 horas
- CHICA Gang: 4:15 horas
Escenario Ron Brugal:
- Heather: 17:10 horas
- Yard Act: 18:55 horas
- Red Velvet: 20:45 horas
- Central Cee: 23:00 horas
- Le Tigre: 1:15 horas
- The Comet Is Coming: 03:30 horas
Escenario Santander:
- Alex G: 19:00 horas
- NxWORRIES (Anderson .Paak & Knxwledge): 21:35 horas
- Halsey: 00:35 horas
Escenario The Vision by Pull&Bear:
- Mira Paula: 16:50 horas
- Noia: 18:00 horas
- Lambrini Girls: 19:00 horas
- Dorian Concept: 20:00 horas
- Tomode: 22:00 horas
Escenario Tous:
- Antònim (16:05 horas)
- Come (17:10 h)
- Built To Spill (18:55 h)
- OFF! (20:50 h)
- Amenra (22:50 h)
- joe unknown (01:05 h)
- Machine Girl (3:30 h)
Viernes 9 de junio
Escenario Amazon Music:
- Julia Jacklin: 18:00 horas
- The Mars Volta: 19:55 horas
- Four Tet: 22:05 horas)
- Christine and the Queens: 00:25 horas
- Mora: 02:45 horas
Escenario Auditorio Primavera:
- Julia Holter: 12:00 horas
- Swans (13:30 horas)
Escenario Boiler Room x Cupra:
- Yosef: 18:00 horas
- Bony Fly: 19:00 horas
- Lila Tirando a Violeta: 20:00 horas
- Bitter Babe: 21:00 horas
- Physical Therapy: 22:00 horas
- Florentino: 23:00 horas
- TSVI: 00:00 horas
- KARNE KULTURE: 01:00 horas
Escenario Cupra:
- Bala: 17:15 horas
- The Delgados: 18:50 horas
- The Moldy Peaches: 20:55 horas
- Bad Religion: 23:25 horas
- Yves Tumor: 01:45 horas
- VTSS B2B LSDXOXO: 4:00 horas
Escenario Warehouse by DICE - PAN 15 anniversary showcase:
- TONGUE IN MIND (Juliana Huxtable & Joe Rinaldo Heffernan): 22:00 horas
- Honour: 22:50 horas
- Lala &Ce + Low Jack: 23:40 horas
- Tzusing: 00:45 horas
- upsammy: 2:20 horas
- Bill Kouligas: 3:55 horas
Escenario Estrella Damm:
- Los Hacheros: 18:00 horas
- Baby Keem: 20:00 horas
- Baby Keem: 20:00 horas
- Kendrick Lamar: 23:05 horas
- Skrillex: 2:05 horas
Escenario Madrid Suena by Estrella Damm:
- Javs: 17:55 horas
- Yahaira: 19:35 horas
- Bipølar: 21:45 horas
Escenario Plenitude:
- NIÑA COYOTE eta CHICO TORNADO: 16:35 horas
- Beth Orton: 18:00 horas
- Gabriels: 19:55 horas
- Alvvays: 22:10 horas
- ascendant vierge: 00:30 horas
- Unwound: 02:45 horas
- TSHA: 04:45 horas
Escenario Pull&Bear:
- Velmondo: 18:00 horas
- Maddy Maia b2b Tottie: 19:00 horas
- Nazira: 20:30 horas
- GiGi FM: 22:00 horas
- Voices from The Lake: 23:30 horas
- The Soft Pink Truth Live: 00:45 horas
- John Talabot: 1:30 horas
- Daphni: 3:30 horas
Escenario Ron Brugal:
- Avalon Emerson & The Charm: 17:10 horas
- Cavetown: 18:50 horas
- Beak> :20:55 horas
- Trueno: 01:45 horas
- Channel Tres: 4:15 horas
Escenario Santander:
- Japanese Breakfast: 18:50 horas
- Depeche Mode: 21:10 horas
- Fred again..: 00:35 horas
Escenario The Vision by Pull&Bear:
- Casero: 18:00 horas
- Tomberlin: 19:00 horas
- Japanese Breakfast: 22:00 horas
Escenario Tous:
- Carlota Flâneur: 16:30 horas
- The Beths: 17:55 horas
- Soul Glo: 19:25 horas
- Karate: 20:50 horas
- Nation of Language: 23:00 horas
- Georgia: 00:45 horas
- Kyary Pamyu Pamyu: 02:35 horas
- Lebanon Hanover: 04:35 horas
Sábado 10 de junio
Escenario Amazon Music:
- Wednesday: 18:05 horas
- Villano Antillano: 20:05 horas
- My Morning Jacket: 22:10 horas
- Måneskin: 00:40 horas
- Bad Gyal: 03:20 horas
Escenario Auditorio Primavera:
- Núria Graham: 12:00 horas
- Laurie Anderson: 13:10 horas
- John Cale: 14:40 horas
Escenario Boiler Room x Cupra:
- Niki Lauda: 18:00 horas
- Pépe: 19:00 horas
- Toumba: 20:15 horas
- Queen Asher & Rehema Tajir: 21:30 horas
- Paurro: 22:30 h
- Channel Tres DJ Set: 23:45 horas
- Low Jack: 01:00 horas
- Flore: 03:15 horas
Escenario Cupra:
- TWIN: 17:15 horas
- Crack Cloud: 18:55 horas
- Maggie Rogers: 21:05 horas
- Nia Archives: 23:25 horas
- Two Shell: 01:55 horas
- Charlotte de Witte: 04:20 horas
- Ubaldo: 22:00 horas
- Oriana B2B Melina Serser: 22:50 horas
- The Drift Institute Live: 23:40 horas
- Om Unit Live: 00:45 horas
- Mala DJ: 01:50 horas
- CCL: 03:25 horas
Escenario Estrella Damm:
- Grupo de Expertos Solynieve: 18:00 horas
- Sevdaliza: 20:05 horas
- Caroline Polachek 22:50 horas
- Rosalía: 02:05 horas
Escenario Madrid Suena by Estrella Damm:
- Juguete: 17:55 horas
- Nausar3000: 19:35 horas
- Fernanda Arrau: 21:45 horas
Escenario Plenitude:
- Desert: 16:35 horas
- Judeline: 18:00 horas
- Shellac: 19:45 horas
- Kelela: 22:15 horas
- Tokischa: 00:40 horas
- Yung Lean: 02:55 horas
- Overmono: 04:45 horas
Escenario Pull&Bear:
- DJ Playero: 18:00 horas
- Wooden Wisdom (Elijah Wood/Zach Cowie) + DJ Fitz: 19:00 h
- Anish Kumar: 21:00 horas
- DJ Storm: 22:30 horas
- Josey Rebelle: 00:00 horas
- Pional: 02:00 horas
- Jayda G: 03:30 horas
Escenario Ron Brugal:
- DOMi & JD BECK: 17:00 horas
- Surf Curse: 18:55 horas
- The Voidz: 21:05 horas
- Death Grips: 23:25 horas
- JPEGMAFIA: 01:55 horas
- DJ Coco: 04:45 horas
Escenario Santander:
- Arlo Parks: 19:00 horas
- St. Vincent: 21:20 horas
- Calvin Harris: 00:20 horas
Escenario The Vision by Pull&Bear:
- Lucía Tacchetti: 16:50 horas
- Antònim: 18:00 horas
- Molly Payton: 19:00 horas
- Del Water Gap: 20:00 horas
- Soyuz: 22:00 horas
Escenario Tous:
- bar italia: 16:30 horas
- Alissic: 18:00 horas
- James Ellis Ford: 19:35 horas
- Gaz Coombes: 21:10 horas
- be your own PET: 23:05 horas
- Jockstrap: 01:00 horas
- Gilla Band: 02:55 horas
- Los Ganglios: 04:55 horas
