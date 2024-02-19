Pocas sorpresas en los premios del cine británico, los BAFTA han premiado a 'Oppenheimer' de Christopher Nolan con siete galardones, seguida de 'Pobres criaturas' de , con cinco. 'La zona de interés' ha ganado en la categoría de Mejor película de habla no inglesa la que también optaba optaba Bayona con 'La sociedad de la nieve'.

Lista completa de películas ganadoras

MEJOR PELÍCULA

'Anatomía de una caída'

'The Holdovers'

'Killers of The Flower Moon'

'Oppenheimer' GANADORA

'Pobres criaturas'

MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA

'All of Us Strangers'

'How to Have Sex'

'Napoleon'

'The Old Oak'

'Pobres criaturas'

'Rye Lane'

'Saltburn'

"Scrapper"

"Wonka"

'La zona de interés' GANADORA

MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOR, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO

'Blue Bag Life'

'Bobi Wine: The People’s President'

'Earth Mama' GANADORA

"How To Have Sex'

'Is There Anybody Out There?'

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA

'20 días en Mariupol'

'Anatomy of a Fall'

'Past Lives'

'La sociedad de la nieve'

'La zona de interés' GANADORA

MEJOR DOCUMENTAL

'20 días en Mariupol' GANADOR

'American Symphony'

'Beyond Utopia'

'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'

'Wham!'

MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA

'El niño y la garza' GANADORA

'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget'

'Elemental'

'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Andrew Haigh, por 'All of Us Strangers'

Justine Triet, por 'Anatomía de una caída'

Alexander Payne, por 'The Holdovers'

Bradley Cooper, por 'Maestro'

Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR

Jonathan Glazer, por 'La zona de interés'

MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO

Andrew Haigh, por 'All of Us Strangers'

Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction' GANADOR

Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'

Tony McNamara, por 'Pobres criaturas'

Jonathan Glazer, por 'La zona de interés'

Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomía de una caída' GANADORES

Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por 'Barbie'

David Hemingson, por 'The Holdovers'

Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por 'Maestro'

Celine Song, por 'Past Lives'

MEJOR ACTOR

Barry Keoghan, 'Saltburn'

Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'

Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR

Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'

Paul Giamatti, 'The Holdovers'

Teo Yoo, 'Past Lives'

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'

Emma Stone, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADORA

Fantasia Barrino, 'The Color Purple'

Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'

Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomía de una caída'

Vivian Oparah, 'Rye Lane'

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Dominic Sessa, 'The Holdovers'

Jacob Elordi, 'Saltburn'

Paul Mescal, 'All of Us Strangers'

Robert De Niro, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR

Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Claire Foy, 'All of Us Strangers'

Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdover' GANADORA

Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'

Rosamund Pike, 'Saltburn'

Sandra Hüller, 'La zona de interés'

MEJOR BANDA SONORA

Robbie Robertson, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Ludwig Göransson, 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR

Jerskin Fendrix, 'Pobres criaturas'

Anthony Willis, 'Saltburn'

Daniel Pemberton, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'

MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO

Jacqueline Durran, 'Barbie'

Jacqueline West, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, 'Napoleon'

Ellen Mirojnick, 'Oppenheimer'

Holly Waddington, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADOR

MEJOR DISEÑOR DE PRODUCCIÓN

Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, 'Barbie'

Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, 'Oppenheimer'

Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADORES

Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, 'La zona de interés'

MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES ESPECIALES

Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, 'The Creator'

Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'

Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, 'Napoleon'

Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul y Jane Paton, 'Poor Things' GANADORES

MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO

Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, 'Maestro'

Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, 'Napoleon'

Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, 'Oppenheimer'

Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADORES

MEJOR EDICIÓN

Laurent Sénéchal, "Anatomía de una caída"

Thelma Schoonmaker, "Killers of The Flower Moon"

Jennifer Lame, 'Oppenheimer' GANADORA

Yorgos Mavropsaridis, 'Pobres criaturas''

Paul Watts, 'La zona de interés'

MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA

Rodrigo Prieto, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

Matthew Libatique, 'Maestro'

Hoyte van Hoytema, 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR

Robbie Ryan, 'Pobres criaturas'

Łukasz Żal, 'La zona de interés'

MEJOR CASTING

Kahleen Crawford, 'All of Us Strangers'

Cynthia Arra, 'Anatomy of a Fall'

Susan Shopmaker, 'The Holdovers' GANADOR

Isabella Odoffin, 'How to Have Sex'

Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'

MEJOR SONIDO

Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, 'Ferrari'

Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, 'Maestro'

Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'

Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, 'Oppenheimer'

Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, 'La zona de interés' GANADORES

MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO BRITÁNICO

'Crab Day' GANADOR

'Visible Mending'

'Wild Summon'

MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO

'Festival of Slaps'

'Gorka'

'Jellyfish and Lobster' GANADOR

'Such A Lovely Day'

'Yellow'

MEJOR ACTOR REVELACIÓN

Phoebe Dynevor

Ayo Edebiri

Jacob Elordi

Mia Mckenna-Bruce GANADORA

Sophie Wilde