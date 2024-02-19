Actualidad
Lista de ganadoras de los Bafta desde 'Oppenheimer' a 'La zona de interés', que deja sin premio a Bayona
Pocas sorpresas en los premios del cine británico, los BAFTA han premiado a 'Oppenheimer' de Christopher Nolan con siete galardones, seguida de 'Pobres criaturas' de , con cinco. 'La zona de interés' ha ganado en la categoría de Mejor película de habla no inglesa la que también optaba optaba Bayona con 'La sociedad de la nieve'.
Lista completa de películas ganadoras
MEJOR PELÍCULA
'Anatomía de una caída'
'The Holdovers'
'Killers of The Flower Moon'
'Oppenheimer' GANADORA
'Pobres criaturas'
MEJOR PELÍCULA BRITÁNICA
'All of Us Strangers'
'How to Have Sex'
'Napoleon'
'The Old Oak'
'Pobres criaturas'
'Rye Lane'
'Saltburn'
"Scrapper"
"Wonka"
'La zona de interés' GANADORA
MEJOR DEBUT DE UN ESCRITOR, DIRECTOR O PRODUCTOR BRITÁNICO
'Blue Bag Life'
'Bobi Wine: The People’s President'
'Earth Mama' GANADORA
"How To Have Sex'
'Is There Anybody Out There?'
MEJOR PELÍCULA DE HABLA NO INGLESA
'20 días en Mariupol'
'Anatomy of a Fall'
'Past Lives'
'La sociedad de la nieve'
'La zona de interés' GANADORA
MEJOR DOCUMENTAL
'20 días en Mariupol' GANADOR
'American Symphony'
'Beyond Utopia'
'Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie'
'Wham!'
MEJOR PELÍCULA ANIMADA
'El niño y la garza' GANADORA
'Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget'
'Elemental'
'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
MEJOR DIRECTOR
Andrew Haigh, por 'All of Us Strangers'
Justine Triet, por 'Anatomía de una caída'
Alexander Payne, por 'The Holdovers'
Bradley Cooper, por 'Maestro'
Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR
Jonathan Glazer, por 'La zona de interés'
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Andrew Haigh, por 'All of Us Strangers'
Cord Jefferson, por 'American Fiction' GANADOR
Christopher Nolan, por 'Oppenheimer'
Tony McNamara, por 'Pobres criaturas'
Jonathan Glazer, por 'La zona de interés'
MEJOR GUION ADAPTADO
Justine Triet y Arthur Harari, por 'Anatomía de una caída' GANADORES
Greta Gerwig y Noah Baumbach, por 'Barbie'
David Hemingson, por 'The Holdovers'
Bradley Cooper y Josh Singer, por 'Maestro'
Celine Song, por 'Past Lives'
MEJOR ACTOR
Barry Keoghan, 'Saltburn'
Bradley Cooper, 'Maestro'
Cillian Murphy, 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR
Colman Domingo, 'Rustin'
Paul Giamatti, 'The Holdovers'
Teo Yoo, 'Past Lives'
MEJOR ACTRIZ
Carey Mulligan, 'Maestro'
Emma Stone, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADORA
Fantasia Barrino, 'The Color Purple'
Margot Robbie, 'Barbie'
Sandra Hüller, 'Anatomía de una caída'
Vivian Oparah, 'Rye Lane'
MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO
Dominic Sessa, 'The Holdovers'
Jacob Elordi, 'Saltburn'
Paul Mescal, 'All of Us Strangers'
Robert De Niro, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
Robert Downey Jr., 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR
Ryan Gosling, 'Barbie'
MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO
Claire Foy, 'All of Us Strangers'
Danielle Brooks, 'The Color Purple'
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, 'The Holdover' GANADORA
Emily Blunt, 'Oppenheimer'
Rosamund Pike, 'Saltburn'
Sandra Hüller, 'La zona de interés'
MEJOR BANDA SONORA
Robbie Robertson, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
Ludwig Göransson, 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR
Jerskin Fendrix, 'Pobres criaturas'
Anthony Willis, 'Saltburn'
Daniel Pemberton, 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse'
MEJOR DISEÑO DE VESTUARIO
Jacqueline Durran, 'Barbie'
Jacqueline West, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
Dave Crossman y Janty Yates, 'Napoleon'
Ellen Mirojnick, 'Oppenheimer'
Holly Waddington, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADOR
MEJOR DISEÑOR DE PRODUCCIÓN
Sarah Greenwood and Katie Spencer, 'Barbie'
Jack Fisk y Adam Willis, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
Ruth De Jong y Claire Kaufman, 'Oppenheimer'
Shona Heath, James Price y Zsuzsa Mihalek, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADORES
Chris Oddy, Joanna Maria Kuś y Katarzyna Sikora, 'La zona de interés'
MEJORES EFECTOS VISUALES ESPECIALES
Jonathan Bullock, Charmaine Chan, Ian Comley y Jay Cooper, 'The Creator'
Theo Bialek, Stephane Ceretti, Alexis Wajsbrot y Guy Williams, 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3'
Neil Corbould, Simone Coco, Jeff Sutherland y Alex Wuttke, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'
Henry Badgett, Neil Corbould, Charley Henley y Luc-Ewen Martin-Fenouillet, 'Napoleon'
Tim Barter, Simon Hughes, Dean Koonjul y Jane Paton, 'Poor Things' GANADORES
MEJOR MAQUILLAJE Y PEINADO
Kay Georgiou y Thomas Nellen, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
Sian Grigg, Kay Georgiou, Kazu Hiro y Lori McCoy-Bell, 'Maestro'
Jana Carboni, Francesco Pegoretti, Satinder Chumber y Julia Vernon, 'Napoleon'
Luisa Abel, Jaime Leigh McIntosh, Jason Hamer y Ahou Mofid, 'Oppenheimer'
Nadia Stacey, Mark Coulier y Josh Weston, 'Pobres criaturas' GANADORES
MEJOR EDICIÓN
Laurent Sénéchal, "Anatomía de una caída"
Thelma Schoonmaker, "Killers of The Flower Moon"
Jennifer Lame, 'Oppenheimer' GANADORA
Yorgos Mavropsaridis, 'Pobres criaturas''
Paul Watts, 'La zona de interés'
MEJOR FOTOGRAFÍA
Rodrigo Prieto, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
Matthew Libatique, 'Maestro'
Hoyte van Hoytema, 'Oppenheimer' GANADOR
Robbie Ryan, 'Pobres criaturas'
Łukasz Żal, 'La zona de interés'
MEJOR CASTING
Kahleen Crawford, 'All of Us Strangers'
Cynthia Arra, 'Anatomy of a Fall'
Susan Shopmaker, 'The Holdovers' GANADOR
Isabella Odoffin, 'How to Have Sex'
Ellen Lewis and Rene Haynes, 'Killers of The Flower Moon'
MEJOR SONIDO
Angelo Bonanni, Tony Lamberti, Andy Nelson, Lee Orloff y Bernard Weiser, 'Ferrari'
Richard King, Steve Morrow, Tom Ozanich, Jason Ruder y Dean Zupancic, 'Maestro'
Chris Burdon, James H. Mather, Chris Munro y Mark Taylor, 'Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One'
Willie Burton, Richard King, Kevin O'Connell y Gary A. Rizzo, 'Oppenheimer'
Johnnie Burn y Tarn Willers, 'La zona de interés' GANADORES
MEJOR CORTO ANIMADO BRITÁNICO
'Crab Day' GANADOR
'Visible Mending'
'Wild Summon'
MEJOR CORTO BRITÁNICO
'Festival of Slaps'
'Gorka'
'Jellyfish and Lobster' GANADOR
'Such A Lovely Day'
'Yellow'
MEJOR ACTOR REVELACIÓN
Phoebe Dynevor
Ayo Edebiri
Jacob Elordi
Mia Mckenna-Bruce GANADORA
Sophie Wilde
'Anglés: Historia de una fuga'
"La cogió del cuello, le dio puñetazos por todo el cuerpo, la ató...": las terribles agresiones de Antonio Anglés a una de sus víctimas
El asesino de las niñas de Alcàsser cometió un "delito muy violento" en 1991. Anglés agredió brutalmente a Nuria, una joven a la que llegó "a obligar a lavarse la cara cuando la tenía llena de sangre para poder seguir" dándole puñetazos, tal y como señaló el juez del caso.