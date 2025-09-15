Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025, una larga lista tras la noche que 'The Studio' batió el récord

Seth Roger, recogiendo su premio Emmy en 2025 por 'The Studio'

La Academia de la Televisión ha celebrado la 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy y en 2025 se bate un nuevo récord. 'The Studio' ha conseguido imponerse en 13 de las 23 categorías en las que estaba nominada.

Estaba entre las más nominadas, aunque no era la que más: The Studio (Apple TV+) ha batido el récord en la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Emmy 2025, al convertirse en la serie de comedia con una temporada más galardonada de la historia de estos premios. En total, se impuso en 13 de las 23 categorías en las que estaba nominada, entre ellas la de mejor serie de comedia y mejor actor, superando el récord que hasta ahora ostentaba The Bear, que se hizo con 10 premios en 2023.

Mejor serie de comedia

Colegio Abbott

The Bear

Hacks

Nobody wants this

Sólo asesinatos en el edificio

Terapia sin filtro

The Studio - GANADORA

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia

Adam Brody, por Nobody wants this

Seth Rogen, por The Studio - GANADOR

Jason Segel, por Terapia sin filtro

Martin Short, por Sólo asesinatos en el edificio

Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear

Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia

Uzo Aduba, por The Residence

Kristen Bell, por Nobody wants this

Quinta Brunson, por Colegio Abbot

Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear

Jean Smart, por Hacks - GANADORA

Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia

Ike Barinholtz, por The Studio

Colman Domingo, por The four seasons

Harrison Ford, por Terapia sin filtro

Jeff Hiller, por Somebody somewhere - GANADOR

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear

Michael Urie, por Terapia sin filtro

Bowen Yang, por Saturday night live

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia

Liza Colón-Zayas, por The Bear

Hannah Eindbinder, por Hacks - GANADORA

Karthryn Hahn, por The Studio

Janelle James, por Colegio Abbott

Catherine O'Hara, por The Studio

Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Colegio Abbot

Jessica Williams, por Terapia sin filtro

Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia

Jon Bernthal, por The Bear

Bryan Cranston, por The Studio - GANADOR

Dave Franco, por The Studio

Ron Howard, por The Studio

Anthony Mackie, por The Studio

Martin Scorsese, por The Studio

Mejor actriz invitada en serie de comedia

Olivia Colman, por The Bear

Jamie Lee Curtis, por The Bear

Cynthia Erivo, por Poker face

Robby Hoffman, por Hacks

Zoë Kravitz, por The Studio

Julianne Nicholson, por Hacks - GANADORA

Mejor dirección de serie de comedia

Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear

Lucia Aniello, por Hacks

James Burrows, por Mid-Century Modern

Nathan Fielder, por The Rehearsal

Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg, por The Studio - GANADORES

Mejor guion para serie de comedia

Colegio Abbott

Hacks

The Rehearsal

Somebody somewhere

The Studio - GANADOR

Lo que hacemos en las sombras

Mejor serie dramática

Andor (Star Wars)

The Diplomat

The last of us

Paradise

The Pitt - GANADORA

Severance

Slow horses

The White Lotus

Mejor actor principal en serie dramática

Sterling K. Brown, por Paradise

Gary Oldman, por Slow horses

Pedro Pascal, por The last of us

Adam Scott, por Severance

Noah Wyle, por The Pitt - GANADOR

Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática

Kathy Bates, por Matlock

Sharon Horgan, por Bad sisters

Britt Lower, por Severance - GANADORA

Bella Ramsey, por The last of us

Keri Russell, por The Diplomat

Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática

Zach Cherry, por Severance

Walton Goggins, por The White Lotus

Jason Isaacs, por The White Lotus

James Marsden, por Paradise

Sam Rockwell, por The White Lotus

Tramell Tillman, por Severance - GANADOR

John Turturro, por Severance

Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática

Patricia Arquette, por Severance

Carrie Coon, por The White Lotus

Katherine LaNasa, por The Pitt - GANADORA

Julianne Nicholson, por Paradise

Parker Posey, por The White Lotus

Natasha Rothwell, por The White Lotus

Aimee Lou Wood, por The White Lotus

Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática

Giancarlo Esposito, por The boys

Scott Glen, por The White Lotus

ShawN Hatosy, por The Pitt - GANADOR

Joe Pantoliano, por The last of us

Forest Whitaker, por Andor

Jeffrey Wright, por The last of us

Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática

Jane Alexander, por Severance

Gwendoline Christie, por Severance

Kaitlyn Dever, por The last of us

Cherry Jones, por El cuento de la criada

Catherine O'Hara, por The last of us

Merrit Wever, por Severance - GANADORA

Mejor dirección de serie dramática

Janus Metz, por Andor

Amanda Marsalis, por The Pitt

John Wells, por The Pitt

Jessica Lee Gagné, por Severance

Ben Stiller, por Severance

Adam Randall, por Slow horses - GANADORA

Mike White, por The White Lotus

Mejor guion de serie dramática

Dan Gilroy, por Andor - GANADORA

Joe Sachs, por The Pitt

R. Scott Gemmill, por The Pitt

Dan Erickson, por Severance

Will Smith, por Slow horses

Mejor serie limitada o antología

Adolescencia - GANADORA

Black Mirror

Dying for sex

Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

The Penguin

Mejor película para televisión

Bridget Jones: loca por él

El abismo secreto

Mountainhead

Nonnas

Rebel Ridge - GANADORA

Mejor actor en una serie limitada o antología

Colin Farrell, por The Penguin

Stephen Graham, por Adolescencia - GANADOR

Jake Gyllenhaal, por Presumed innocent

Brian Tyree Henry, por Dope thief

Cooper Koch, por Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o antología

Cate Blanchett, por Disclaimer

Meghann Fahy, por Sirens

Rashida Jones, por Black Mirror

Cristin Milioti, por The Penguin - GANADORA

Michelle Williams, por Dying for sex

Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada o antología

Javier Bardem , por Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

, por Bill Camp, por Presumed innocent

Owen Cooper, por Adolescencia - GANADOR

Rob Delaney, por Dying for sex

Peter Sarsgaard, por Presumed innocent

Ashley Walters, por Adolescencia

Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o antología

Erin Doherty, por Adolescencia - GANADORA

Ruth Negga, por Presumed innocent

Deirdre O'Connell, por The Penguin

Chloë Sevigny, por Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez

Jenny Slate, por Dying for sex

Christine Tremarco, por Adolescencia

Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o antología

Philip Barantini, por Adolescencia - GANADORA

Shannon Murphy, por Dying for sex

Helen Shaver, por The Penguin -

Jennifer Getzinger, por The Penguin -

Nicole Kassell, por Sirens

Lesli Linka Glatter, por Zero Day

Mejor guion de una serie limitada o antología

Adolescencia - GANADORA

Black Mirror

Dying for sex

The Penguin

Say nothing

Mejor 'reality' estructurado

Antiques Roadshow

Diners, drive-ins, dives

Love is blind

Queer eye - GANADOR

Shark tank

Mejor 'reality' no estructurado

America's sweethearts Dallas cowboys cheerleaders

Love on the spectrum - GANADOR

RuPaul's Drag Race untucked!

The secret lives of Mormon wives

Welcome to Wrexham

Mejor 'reality' de competición

The amazing race

RuPaul's Drag Race

Survivor

Top Chef

The Traitors - GANADOR

Mejor invitado en un 'reality'

RuPaul Charles, en RuPaul's Drag Race

Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John y Daniel Lubetzky, en Shark tank

Alan Cumming, en The Traitors - GANADOR

Kristen Kish, en Top Chef

Jeff Probst, en Survivor

Mejor dirección de 'reality'

The amazing race

Love on the spectrum

RuPaul's Drag Race

Top Chef

The Traitors - GANADOR

Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedades en formato corto

The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains - GANADORA

Late night with Seth Meyers corrections

The rabbit hole, with Kimmy Kimmel

Tonight show during the comercial: Break

Mejor serie de no ficción o 'reality'

Adolescencia: the making of Adolescence - GANADORA

Hacks: bit bit bit

Making of: The Last of Us

Sólo asesinatos en el edificio: desbloqueando el misterio

The White Lotus: unpacking the episode

Mejor actuación en una serie corta de drama o comedia

Nathalie Emmanuel, en Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Kevin Hart, en Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Desi Lydic, en The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains - GANADORA

Tom Segura, en Bad thoughts

J. K. Simmons, en Die Hart: Hart to Kill

Mejor programa de entrevistas

The Daily Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - GANADOR

Mejor guion en programa de variedades

Last Week Tonight, with John Oliver - GANADOR

Saturday Night Live

Mejor programa de variedades en directo

The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar

Beyoncé Bowl

Gala de los Oscar

Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special - GANADOR

Saturday Night Live 50: The Homecoming Concert

Mejor programa de variedades pregrabado

Adam Sandler: Love You

Ali Wong: Single Lady

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years

Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor - GANADOR

Sarah Silverman: PostMortem

Your Friend, Nate Bargatze

Mejor dirección de programa de variedades

David Paul Meyer, por The Daily Show

Andy Fisher, por Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Paul Pennolino, por Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Jim Hoskinson, por The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - GANADOR

Mejor dirección de programa de variedades especial

Hamish Hamilton, por The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar - GANADOR

Beyoncé y Alex Rudzinski, por Beyoncé Bowl

Hamish Hamilton, por la gala de los Premios Oscar

Beth McCarthy Miller, por Saturday Night Live 50: The Homecoming Concert

Glenn Weiss, por la gala de los Premios Tony

