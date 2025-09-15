Series destacadas
Todos los ganadores de los Premios Emmy 2025, una larga lista tras la noche que 'The Studio' batió el récord
La Academia de la Televisión ha celebrado la 77.ª edición de los Premios Emmy y en 2025 se bate un nuevo récord. 'The Studio' ha conseguido imponerse en 13 de las 23 categorías en las que estaba nominada.
Estaba entre las más nominadas, aunque no era la que más: The Studio (Apple TV+) ha batido el récord en la ceremonia de entrega de los Premios Emmy 2025, al convertirse en la serie de comedia con una temporada más galardonada de la historia de estos premios. En total, se impuso en 13 de las 23 categorías en las que estaba nominada, entre ellas la de mejor serie de comedia y mejor actor, superando el récord que hasta ahora ostentaba The Bear, que se hizo con 10 premios en 2023.
Mejor serie de comedia
- Colegio Abbott
- The Bear
- Hacks
- Nobody wants this
- Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Terapia sin filtro
- The Studio - GANADORA
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Mejor actor principal en serie de comedia
- Adam Brody, por Nobody wants this
- Seth Rogen, por The Studio - GANADOR
- Jason Segel, por Terapia sin filtro
- Martin Short, por Sólo asesinatos en el edificio
- Jeremy Allen White, por The Bear
Mejor actriz principal en serie de comedia
- Uzo Aduba, por The Residence
- Kristen Bell, por Nobody wants this
- Quinta Brunson, por Colegio Abbot
- Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
- Jean Smart, por Hacks - GANADORA
Mejor actor secundario en serie de comedia
- Ike Barinholtz, por The Studio
- Colman Domingo, por The four seasons
- Harrison Ford, por Terapia sin filtro
- Jeff Hiller, por Somebody somewhere - GANADOR
- Ebon Moss-Bachrach, por The Bear
- Michael Urie, por Terapia sin filtro
- Bowen Yang, por Saturday night live
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie de comedia
- Liza Colón-Zayas, por The Bear
- Hannah Eindbinder, por Hacks - GANADORA
- Karthryn Hahn, por The Studio
- Janelle James, por Colegio Abbott
- Catherine O'Hara, por The Studio
- Sheryl Lee Ralph, por Colegio Abbot
- Jessica Williams, por Terapia sin filtro
Mejor actor invitado en serie de comedia
- Jon Bernthal, por The Bear
- Bryan Cranston, por The Studio - GANADOR
- Dave Franco, por The Studio
- Ron Howard, por The Studio
- Anthony Mackie, por The Studio
- Martin Scorsese, por The Studio
Mejor actriz invitada en serie de comedia
- Olivia Colman, por The Bear
- Jamie Lee Curtis, por The Bear
- Cynthia Erivo, por Poker face
- Robby Hoffman, por Hacks
- Zoë Kravitz, por The Studio
- Julianne Nicholson, por Hacks - GANADORA
Mejor dirección de serie de comedia
- Ayo Edebiri, por The Bear
- Lucia Aniello, por Hacks
- James Burrows, por Mid-Century Modern
- Nathan Fielder, por The Rehearsal
- Seth Rogen y Evan Goldberg, por The Studio - GANADORES
Mejor guion para serie de comedia
- Colegio Abbott
- Hacks
- The Rehearsal
- Somebody somewhere
- The Studio - GANADOR
- Lo que hacemos en las sombras
Mejor serie dramática
- Andor (Star Wars)
- The Diplomat
- The last of us
- Paradise
- The Pitt - GANADORA
- Severance
- Slow horses
- The White Lotus
Mejor actor principal en serie dramática
- Sterling K. Brown, por Paradise
- Gary Oldman, por Slow horses
- Pedro Pascal, por The last of us
- Adam Scott, por Severance
- Noah Wyle, por The Pitt - GANADOR
Mejor actriz principal en serie dramática
- Kathy Bates, por Matlock
- Sharon Horgan, por Bad sisters
- Britt Lower, por Severance - GANADORA
- Bella Ramsey, por The last of us
- Keri Russell, por The Diplomat
Mejor actor secundario en serie dramática
- Zach Cherry, por Severance
- Walton Goggins, por The White Lotus
- Jason Isaacs, por The White Lotus
- James Marsden, por Paradise
- Sam Rockwell, por The White Lotus
- Tramell Tillman, por Severance - GANADOR
- John Turturro, por Severance
Mejor actriz secundaria en serie dramática
- Patricia Arquette, por Severance
- Carrie Coon, por The White Lotus
- Katherine LaNasa, por The Pitt - GANADORA
- Julianne Nicholson, por Paradise
- Parker Posey, por The White Lotus
- Natasha Rothwell, por The White Lotus
- Aimee Lou Wood, por The White Lotus
Mejor actor invitado en serie dramática
- Giancarlo Esposito, por The boys
- Scott Glen, por The White Lotus
- ShawN Hatosy, por The Pitt - GANADOR
- Joe Pantoliano, por The last of us
- Forest Whitaker, por Andor
- Jeffrey Wright, por The last of us
Mejor actriz invitada en serie dramática
- Jane Alexander, por Severance
- Gwendoline Christie, por Severance
- Kaitlyn Dever, por The last of us
- Cherry Jones, por El cuento de la criada
- Catherine O'Hara, por The last of us
- Merrit Wever, por Severance - GANADORA
Mejor dirección de serie dramática
- Janus Metz, por Andor
- Amanda Marsalis, por The Pitt
- John Wells, por The Pitt
- Jessica Lee Gagné, por Severance
- Ben Stiller, por Severance
- Adam Randall, por Slow horses - GANADORA
- Mike White, por The White Lotus
Mejor guion de serie dramática
- Dan Gilroy, por Andor - GANADORA
- Joe Sachs, por The Pitt
- R. Scott Gemmill, por The Pitt
- Dan Erickson, por Severance
- Will Smith, por Slow horses
Mejor serie limitada o antología
- Adolescencia - GANADORA
- Black Mirror
- Dying for sex
- Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
- The Penguin
Mejor película para televisión
- Bridget Jones: loca por él
- El abismo secreto
- Mountainhead
- Nonnas
- Rebel Ridge - GANADORA
Mejor actor en una serie limitada o antología
- Colin Farrell, por The Penguin
- Stephen Graham, por Adolescencia - GANADOR
- Jake Gyllenhaal, por Presumed innocent
- Brian Tyree Henry, por Dope thief
- Cooper Koch, por Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
Mejor actriz en una serie limitada o antología
- Cate Blanchett, por Disclaimer
- Meghann Fahy, por Sirens
- Rashida Jones, por Black Mirror
- Cristin Milioti, por The Penguin - GANADORA
- Michelle Williams, por Dying for sex
Mejor actor secundario en una serie limitada o antología
- Javier Bardem, por Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
- Bill Camp, por Presumed innocent
- Owen Cooper, por Adolescencia - GANADOR
- Rob Delaney, por Dying for sex
- Peter Sarsgaard, por Presumed innocent
- Ashley Walters, por Adolescencia
Mejor actriz secundaria en una serie limitada o antología
- Erin Doherty, por Adolescencia - GANADORA
- Ruth Negga, por Presumed innocent
- Deirdre O'Connell, por The Penguin
- Chloë Sevigny, por Monstruos: la historia de Lyle y Erik Menéndez
- Jenny Slate, por Dying for sex
- Christine Tremarco, por Adolescencia
Mejor dirección de una serie limitada o antología
- Philip Barantini, por Adolescencia - GANADORA
- Shannon Murphy, por Dying for sex
- Helen Shaver, por The Penguin -
- Jennifer Getzinger, por The Penguin -
- Nicole Kassell, por Sirens
- Lesli Linka Glatter, por Zero Day
Mejor guion de una serie limitada o antología
- Adolescencia - GANADORA
- Black Mirror
- Dying for sex
- The Penguin
- Say nothing
Mejor 'reality' estructurado
- Antiques Roadshow
- Diners, drive-ins, dives
- Love is blind
- Queer eye - GANADOR
- Shark tank
Mejor 'reality' no estructurado
- America's sweethearts Dallas cowboys cheerleaders
- Love on the spectrum - GANADOR
- RuPaul's Drag Race untucked!
- The secret lives of Mormon wives
- Welcome to Wrexham
Mejor 'reality' de competición
- The amazing race
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Survivor
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - GANADOR
Mejor invitado en un 'reality'
- RuPaul Charles, en RuPaul's Drag Race
- Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O'Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John y Daniel Lubetzky, en Shark tank
- Alan Cumming, en The Traitors - GANADOR
- Kristen Kish, en Top Chef
- Jeff Probst, en Survivor
Mejor dirección de 'reality'
- The amazing race
- Love on the spectrum
- RuPaul's Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Traitors - GANADOR
Mejor serie de comedia, drama o variedades en formato corto
- The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains - GANADORA
- Late night with Seth Meyers corrections
- The rabbit hole, with Kimmy Kimmel
- Tonight show during the comercial: Break
Mejor serie de no ficción o 'reality'
- Adolescencia: the making of Adolescence - GANADORA
- Hacks: bit bit bit
- Making of: The Last of Us
- Sólo asesinatos en el edificio: desbloqueando el misterio
- The White Lotus: unpacking the episode
Mejor actuación en una serie corta de drama o comedia
- Nathalie Emmanuel, en Die Hart: Hart to Kill
- Kevin Hart, en Die Hart: Hart to Kill
- Desi Lydic, en The Daily Show: Desi Lydic Foxsplains - GANADORA
- Tom Segura, en Bad thoughts
- J. K. Simmons, en Die Hart: Hart to Kill
Mejor programa de entrevistas
- The Daily Show
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - GANADOR
Mejor guion en programa de variedades
- Last Week Tonight, with John Oliver - GANADOR
- Saturday Night Live
Mejor programa de variedades en directo
- The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar
- Beyoncé Bowl
- Gala de los Oscar
- Saturday Night Live 50: The Anniversary Special - GANADOR
- Saturday Night Live 50: The Homecoming Concert
Mejor programa de variedades pregrabado
- Adam Sandler: Love You
- Ali Wong: Single Lady
- Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years
- Conan O'Brien: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor - GANADOR
- Sarah Silverman: PostMortem
- Your Friend, Nate Bargatze
Mejor dirección de programa de variedades
- David Paul Meyer, por The Daily Show
- Andy Fisher, por Jimmy Kimmel Live!
- Paul Pennolino, por Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
- Jim Hoskinson, por The Late Show with Stephen Colbert - GANADOR
Mejor dirección de programa de variedades especial
- Hamish Hamilton, por The Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show Starring Kendrick Lamar - GANADOR
- Beyoncé y Alex Rudzinski, por Beyoncé Bowl
- Hamish Hamilton, por la gala de los Premios Oscar
- Beth McCarthy Miller, por Saturday Night Live 50: The Homecoming Concert
- Glenn Weiss, por la gala de los Premios Tony
Artículo en desarrollo...