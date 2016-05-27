SIN EMBARGO, SOLO REPRODUCE 30 SEGUNDOS DE LA CÁNCIÓN

Twitter permitirá oír música de Spotify sin abandonar el timeline

La red social del pájaro azul dejará escuchar canciones de Spotify desde la misma cronología (timeline). Es un nuevo intento de retener a sus usuarios dentro de su propio ecosistema.
Spotify es una mina de 'big data'
Spotify es una mina de 'big data' | skohlmann en Flickr bajo licencia CC

Twitter anunció en su perfil oficial que los tuits con enlaces directos a canciones de Spotify permitirán escuchar parte del tema sin necesidad de salir de la cronología.

Sin embargo, dichos enlaces, que el usuario verá a través de tarjetas de audio, solo permitirá reproducir 30 segundos de la canción.

Para escuchar el tema completo, la mencionada tarjeta incorporará un botón que redirige a Spotify.

TecnoXplora | @tecnoxplora | Madrid | Actualizado el 07/02/2018 a las 21:35 horas

