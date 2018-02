Así es la “dimpleplasty”, la cirugía estética de moda entre los millennials

Dimpleplasty Is the New #PlasticSurgery Trend Among #Millennials https://t.co/9jGPFA9yho pic.twitter.com/a4QYa7Hn2Z

How much do you like dimples? Dimpleplasty - a new type of cosmetic surgery used to create dimples. Would you ever? pic.twitter.com/bROqMS7gKD