HONDA YA 'RUGE' EN EL TORO ROSSO

Así suena el motor Renault de Alonso y de Sainz en comparación con los otros tres motoristas

Renault ha compartido ya en sus redes sociales el sonido que hará el motor de los monoplazas de Fernando Alonso y de Carlos Sainz. Los franceses fueron los terceros en hacerlo, tras Mercedes y Ferrari, mientras que Honda, que volverá a estar en boca de todos, ya ha mostrado el ruido que hará el Toro Rosso.

redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 14/02/2018 a las 18:04 horas

