NO ES LA PRIMERA VEZ QUE ENSAYAN UN SALUDO

El nuevo saludo entre Pogba y Lingard que arrasa en redes

Paul Pogba y Jesse Lingard han revolucionado las redes sociales con un nuevo saludo, que termina en baile, tras el último entrenamiento del Manchester United.

[[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/p/BeGg8lQh2NN/|||Had fun taking over @manchesterunited instagram story, its good to give fans a little insight into what we do at home and training🕺🏼🔥 its always good to enjoy and have fun but when we train we are fully focused 💪🏾 P.S my team in training always wins 😂🤷🏾‍♂️#MUFC #JLingz]]

Una publicación compartida de [[LINK:EXTERNO|||https://www.instagram.com/jesselingard/||| Jesse 🔱]] (@jesselingard) el

Redacción | Madrid | Actualizado el 18/01/2018 a las 21:06 horas

