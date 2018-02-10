La Sexta Noticias

Muere Liam Miller, exjugador del Manchester United, a los 36 años

Liam Miller, internacional con Irlanda en 21 partidos, ha fallecido después de haberle sido diagnosticado un cáncer de páncreas hace tres meses. Miller jugó con el Manchester United, iniciando su carrera en el Celtic de Glasgow.
Liam Miller, durante un partido con el Manchester United
Liam Miller, durante un partido con el Manchester United | Getty Images

El exjugador del Manchester United e internacional con la República de Irlanda Liam Miller ha fallecido a los 36 años tras serle diagnosticado un cáncer de páncreas el pasado mes de noviembre.

Miller, internacional en 21 ocasiones con la República de Irlanda, se inició en el Celtic de Glasgow como futbolista y también jugó en el Sunderland.

Varios equipos del fútbol británico han mostrado sus condolencias ante el trágico suceso, como el Manchester United y el Sunderland. También el Celtic de Glasgow, que mandó sus condolencias a los familiares y amigos del exjugador.

