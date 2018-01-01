Los deportistas celebran la entrada en 2018 rodeados de los suyos

¡Feliz año nuevo a todos! Que este 2018 nos brinde más momentos de emoción y felicidad por qué eso al final, ¡es lo que más importa!

Happy new year everyday! May this 2018 bring us more exciting and happy moments because at the end, that's the only thing that matters! ❤️💋🎉 pic.twitter.com/Aj6mCHzFBp